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Benjamin H Freedman 1961 speech to America about Zionism.
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117 views • September 01, 2019
1945 NYT headlines
01/09/1945 Balkan Jews Entry To Palestine Curbed (By British-Restricting But Not Cancelling Promise To Give Palestine Visas To Jews Reaching Turkey During Hungarian, Rumanian, And Bulgarian Crisis-Not Now Necessary-630 Arrived In Istanbul, Jan. Y, 1945 From Rumania
01/11/1945 Six Million Lent Jews (American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee) By French (During Occupation)
https://www.historiography-project.com/lindsey/nyt/index.php
Where did the 6 million die? The big lie.
(Jewish population in Germany 1938: 240,000)
JEWS INCREASE BY 432,741 in 5 years by 1938.
Nearly 250,000 Jews have emigrated out of Germany into Palestine.
Where did the 6 million die?
The truth about the federal reserve and the world wars
https://youtu.be/XkMRWm8BjiU
The Fred Leuchter Report - Exposing the big lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/235f576a-3782-4e99-91ff-9713be658feb
Bishop Richard Williamson - Not a single person died in a gas chamber
https://www.brighteon.com/d269cabb-b1e8-4cef-8b5f-1d7db0058877
The holocaust- They were not gas chambers.
https://www.brighteon.com/e31587b1-6a7f-4c16-9bad-763e85c9f2c3
Jewish David Cole banned speech 1994
https://youtu.be/iP-BUXdoQGc
(Banned in all countries) The holocaust exposed - documentary.
https://www.brighteon.com/93d55154-5074-40de-a692-63a798280ea6
6 Million Jews 1823 till 1936 NEWSPAPER
https://www.brighteon.com/ba15f32c-75c2-49a0-87d1-2c5a2a44e4cf
What did the Jews do to the German people
https://www.brighteon.com/63a313c8-ff5a-45e5-9385-421b62984258
Hitler wanted peace and an alliance with England.
https://www.brighteon.com/e5506a93-32c6-4904-8a01-cd6176b0562a
A Jewish rabbi telling the truth about Hitler
https://youtu.be/If8YR9YAsv8
The Secret Drafts of the Balfour Declaration 1917
https://blog.nli.org.il/en/balfour_drafts/
The day that changed Palestinian history
https://youtu.be/ljzfsxOx_r0
01/09/1945 Balkan Jews Entry To Palestine Curbed (By British-Restricting But Not Cancelling Promise To Give Palestine Visas To Jews Reaching Turkey During Hungarian, Rumanian, And Bulgarian Crisis-Not Now Necessary-630 Arrived In Istanbul, Jan. Y, 1945 From Rumania
01/11/1945 Six Million Lent Jews (American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee) By French (During Occupation)
https://www.historiography-project.com/lindsey/nyt/index.php
Where did the 6 million die? The big lie.
(Jewish population in Germany 1938: 240,000)
JEWS INCREASE BY 432,741 in 5 years by 1938.
Nearly 250,000 Jews have emigrated out of Germany into Palestine.
Where did the 6 million die?
The truth about the federal reserve and the world wars
https://youtu.be/XkMRWm8BjiU
The Fred Leuchter Report - Exposing the big lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/235f576a-3782-4e99-91ff-9713be658feb
Bishop Richard Williamson - Not a single person died in a gas chamber
https://www.brighteon.com/d269cabb-b1e8-4cef-8b5f-1d7db0058877
The holocaust- They were not gas chambers.
https://www.brighteon.com/e31587b1-6a7f-4c16-9bad-763e85c9f2c3
Jewish David Cole banned speech 1994
https://youtu.be/iP-BUXdoQGc
(Banned in all countries) The holocaust exposed - documentary.
https://www.brighteon.com/93d55154-5074-40de-a692-63a798280ea6
6 Million Jews 1823 till 1936 NEWSPAPER
https://www.brighteon.com/ba15f32c-75c2-49a0-87d1-2c5a2a44e4cf
What did the Jews do to the German people
https://www.brighteon.com/63a313c8-ff5a-45e5-9385-421b62984258
Hitler wanted peace and an alliance with England.
https://www.brighteon.com/e5506a93-32c6-4904-8a01-cd6176b0562a
A Jewish rabbi telling the truth about Hitler
https://youtu.be/If8YR9YAsv8
The Secret Drafts of the Balfour Declaration 1917
https://blog.nli.org.il/en/balfour_drafts/
The day that changed Palestinian history
https://youtu.be/ljzfsxOx_r0
Keywords
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