© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6 Million Jews 1823 till 1936 Newspaper.
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
470 views • August 27, 2019
**Education**
Old newspaper 6 million Jews died in 1915
https://youtu.be/m6y7hHM0gIo
The holocaust - they were not gas chambers
https://www.brighteon.com/e31587b1-6a7f-4c16-9bad-763e85c9f2c3
Not a single jew died in gas chambers
https://www.brighteon.com/d269cabb-b1e8-4cef-8b5f-1d7db0058877
The Fred Leuchter Report - Exposing the big lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/235f576a-3782-4e99-91ff-9713be658feb
(Banned in all countries) The holocaust exposed - documentary.
https://www.brighteon.com/93d55154-5074-40de-a692-63a798280ea6
Jews tell the truth about the holocaust
https://www.brighteon.com/d521f4e3-5448-41d8-ad5b-25e46442b254
The Holocaust ‘6 Million’ LIE !
Old Almanacs and Encyclopedia never lie.
(Jewish population in Germany 1938: 240,000)
JEWS INCREASE BY432,741 in 5 years by 1938.
World Almanac, Population of Jews:
1938 – 15,748,091 Million, pg. 510.
1949 – 15,713,638 Million, pg. 289.
The truth is, the Holocaust story is a lie – at least most of it. If it were true then there would be no need for America’s allies to imprison people who question it. What do the Holocaust pushers have to fear? Why not just let the evidence speak for itself? There is no other historical subject on Earth that we cannot discuss or debate, so why should this story be any different? The answer is simple, they have something to hide… like the truth.
In the work camp's, Typhus killed the workers, not gas. Thousands died in the camps, not millions.
And the camps were run by (Prescott Bush, Rockafella & Rothschilds) the owner's of buckeye steel company and oil companies.
(Jewish population in Germany 1938: 240,000)
World Almanac, Population of Jews:
Pre and post war encyclopedia and world almanacs show they are not missing 6 million jews.
World Almanac
1938, pg. 510 -- world Jewish population = 15,748,091, with 240,000 in Germany
American Jewish Committee Bureau of the Synagogue Council, 1939 -- 15,600,000
World Almanac, 1940, pg. 129: World Jewish Population -- 15,319,359
World Almanac USA, 1947, pg. 748: World Jewish Population -- 15,690,000
World Almanac, 1949, pg. 289: World Jewish Population -- 15,713,638
Statistical Handbook of Council of Churches USA 1951 -- 15,300,000.
JEWS INCREASE BY432,741 in 5 years by 1938.
Nearly 250,000 Jews have emigrated out of Germany into Palestine.
Documenting the ethnic cleansing of truth (and people) by the anti-Semitic Jews.
Why are US taxpayers, the vast majority of whom are descendants and relatives of these dead Christians, expected to pay for holocaust memorials for six million jews who weren't even Americans, are an enemy foreign power, aided and abetted our enemy and according to the jews' own statistics didn't even die?
Text and pictures thanks to Source
"We will carry out a greater holocaust against the Palestinians," Matan Vilnai, Deputy israeli Defense Minister.
Before and after the “Holocaust”: Jewish population numbers in 1933 and 1948 http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=85432
That claim of 6 million was simply a big LIE and technically impossible. A simple phone call in 1944 to any number of prison wardens in the US with gas chamber experience would have told anyone that the claim was absolute rubbish. But, not to worry about minor details—after the war, suitably prepped and tortured witnesses were found to support the BIG Lie! And, it goes on and on still today.
Old newspaper 6 million Jews died in 1915
https://youtu.be/m6y7hHM0gIo
The holocaust - they were not gas chambers
https://www.brighteon.com/e31587b1-6a7f-4c16-9bad-763e85c9f2c3
Not a single jew died in gas chambers
https://www.brighteon.com/d269cabb-b1e8-4cef-8b5f-1d7db0058877
The Fred Leuchter Report - Exposing the big lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/235f576a-3782-4e99-91ff-9713be658feb
(Banned in all countries) The holocaust exposed - documentary.
https://www.brighteon.com/93d55154-5074-40de-a692-63a798280ea6
Jews tell the truth about the holocaust
https://www.brighteon.com/d521f4e3-5448-41d8-ad5b-25e46442b254
The Holocaust ‘6 Million’ LIE !
Old Almanacs and Encyclopedia never lie.
(Jewish population in Germany 1938: 240,000)
JEWS INCREASE BY432,741 in 5 years by 1938.
World Almanac, Population of Jews:
1938 – 15,748,091 Million, pg. 510.
1949 – 15,713,638 Million, pg. 289.
The truth is, the Holocaust story is a lie – at least most of it. If it were true then there would be no need for America’s allies to imprison people who question it. What do the Holocaust pushers have to fear? Why not just let the evidence speak for itself? There is no other historical subject on Earth that we cannot discuss or debate, so why should this story be any different? The answer is simple, they have something to hide… like the truth.
In the work camp's, Typhus killed the workers, not gas. Thousands died in the camps, not millions.
And the camps were run by (Prescott Bush, Rockafella & Rothschilds) the owner's of buckeye steel company and oil companies.
(Jewish population in Germany 1938: 240,000)
World Almanac, Population of Jews:
Pre and post war encyclopedia and world almanacs show they are not missing 6 million jews.
World Almanac
1938, pg. 510 -- world Jewish population = 15,748,091, with 240,000 in Germany
American Jewish Committee Bureau of the Synagogue Council, 1939 -- 15,600,000
World Almanac, 1940, pg. 129: World Jewish Population -- 15,319,359
World Almanac USA, 1947, pg. 748: World Jewish Population -- 15,690,000
World Almanac, 1949, pg. 289: World Jewish Population -- 15,713,638
Statistical Handbook of Council of Churches USA 1951 -- 15,300,000.
JEWS INCREASE BY432,741 in 5 years by 1938.
Nearly 250,000 Jews have emigrated out of Germany into Palestine.
Documenting the ethnic cleansing of truth (and people) by the anti-Semitic Jews.
Why are US taxpayers, the vast majority of whom are descendants and relatives of these dead Christians, expected to pay for holocaust memorials for six million jews who weren't even Americans, are an enemy foreign power, aided and abetted our enemy and according to the jews' own statistics didn't even die?
Text and pictures thanks to Source
"We will carry out a greater holocaust against the Palestinians," Matan Vilnai, Deputy israeli Defense Minister.
Before and after the “Holocaust”: Jewish population numbers in 1933 and 1948 http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=85432
That claim of 6 million was simply a big LIE and technically impossible. A simple phone call in 1944 to any number of prison wardens in the US with gas chamber experience would have told anyone that the claim was absolute rubbish. But, not to worry about minor details—after the war, suitably prepped and tortured witnesses were found to support the BIG Lie! And, it goes on and on still today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.