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TIME TRAVEL: JOHN TITOR FUTURE NARRATIVE - ATTORNEY LARRY HABER (AUDIO BLOG READING)
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310 views • September 05, 2020
ATTORNEY LARRY HABER reads a small portion of the actual JOHN TITOR internet posts from November 2000 to March 2001. He became the Titor family attorney in 2003 after the Titor family moved from Florida to Nebraska, which is 2 years after the time traveling John Titor went back to 2036. Below is a link to ALL POSTS he ever made, so once you listen to this, go read the full text. JOHN TITOR claimed to be a Time Traveler from the year 2036. If he was a hoaxer, he should have won an Academy Award for acting. Even John Titor's parents coaberate his story; he convinced his own parents he was their son from the future, and they let him live with them for 5 months, while the 2/3 year old John Titor was also in the same home. If you have never read or heard his posts, you really need to listen to this audio reading, it is truly mindblowing.
Note: We know that CERN and Superconducting Super Collider (SCSC) are real, and that government ALWAYS LIES about everything, so you should be able to deduct that splitting atoms is not why they were created. The root word breakdown for Government is GO CONTROL THE MIND (aka MIND CONTROL). We know that the MANDELA EFFECT is real, and many people are awake to this Truth. We know the PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT was real. We know that DEEP UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES are real. We know that UFOs and ETs/EBEs/Inter-dimensionals are Real. We know the New World Order agenda is real, and we know that the United Nations Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 are real. We know that we live in a Holographic Universe made up of multiple dimensions and multiple parallel timelines. Knowing all of these Truths, will greatly help in your Awakening to the information presented in John Titor's internet blog posts from 2000 and 2001; well before the 911 False Flag Event perpetrated by the Deep State of the USA, Israel, and the UK.
Soon we will all be going through a World War, Civil War, and/or American Revolution as we are pulled into a New World Order by the United Nations and all the puppet politicians on earth. This current timeline is different than the exact timeline John Titor resides in in the year 2036. As John says, going back 60 years or so, the timeline is often 2.5% or so different, and that is if time travelers aren't making large changes. We are currently going through a Covid19 PLANdemic Hoax Event that is being pushed to usher in a Covid-19 RNA/DNA Gene Altering GMO Vaccine, so our current reality may end up being somewhat similar to his 2036 reality, so I do recommend heading his warnings, begin prepping, and get out of the cities and go to the country.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
JOHN TITOR THE TIME TRAVELER - OLIVER WILLIAMS AND GEORGE NOORY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.brighteon.com/c6004eea-af0a-433a-aa52-80db28645e23
TIME TRAVEL: JOHN TITOR FUTURE NARRATIVE - ATTORNEY LARRY HABER (AUDIO BLOG READING)
https://www.brighteon.com/4f20563c-bfc5-4d93-808c-2a0c5a3abb1d
John Titor Full Transcript
https://www.roadtoroota.com/public/John_Titor_Full_Transcript.cfm
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON AND MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1f32b164-fe86-49dd-8074-31e570681ae6
Oliver Williams on John Titor Times
http://johntitor.com/
Download link that will provide you all six John Titor episodes of Coast to Coast AM which aired between 2004 — 2011, plus the Titor episode of another radio show called, “Shadows In The Dark” featuring Oliver Williams
http://www.mediafire.com/download.php?z10lcxq3guapafu
John Titor: The “Time Traveller” From 2036 Who Spoke of World War III, Time Travel, and Superverses - Erik Rowton (Article)
https://www.paranormalscholar.com/john-titor/
George Noory on Coast To Coast AM
https://www.coasttocoastam.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: We know that CERN and Superconducting Super Collider (SCSC) are real, and that government ALWAYS LIES about everything, so you should be able to deduct that splitting atoms is not why they were created. The root word breakdown for Government is GO CONTROL THE MIND (aka MIND CONTROL). We know that the MANDELA EFFECT is real, and many people are awake to this Truth. We know the PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT was real. We know that DEEP UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES are real. We know that UFOs and ETs/EBEs/Inter-dimensionals are Real. We know the New World Order agenda is real, and we know that the United Nations Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 are real. We know that we live in a Holographic Universe made up of multiple dimensions and multiple parallel timelines. Knowing all of these Truths, will greatly help in your Awakening to the information presented in John Titor's internet blog posts from 2000 and 2001; well before the 911 False Flag Event perpetrated by the Deep State of the USA, Israel, and the UK.
Soon we will all be going through a World War, Civil War, and/or American Revolution as we are pulled into a New World Order by the United Nations and all the puppet politicians on earth. This current timeline is different than the exact timeline John Titor resides in in the year 2036. As John says, going back 60 years or so, the timeline is often 2.5% or so different, and that is if time travelers aren't making large changes. We are currently going through a Covid19 PLANdemic Hoax Event that is being pushed to usher in a Covid-19 RNA/DNA Gene Altering GMO Vaccine, so our current reality may end up being somewhat similar to his 2036 reality, so I do recommend heading his warnings, begin prepping, and get out of the cities and go to the country.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
JOHN TITOR THE TIME TRAVELER - OLIVER WILLIAMS AND GEORGE NOORY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.brighteon.com/c6004eea-af0a-433a-aa52-80db28645e23
TIME TRAVEL: JOHN TITOR FUTURE NARRATIVE - ATTORNEY LARRY HABER (AUDIO BLOG READING)
https://www.brighteon.com/4f20563c-bfc5-4d93-808c-2a0c5a3abb1d
John Titor Full Transcript
https://www.roadtoroota.com/public/John_Titor_Full_Transcript.cfm
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON AND MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1f32b164-fe86-49dd-8074-31e570681ae6
Oliver Williams on John Titor Times
http://johntitor.com/
Download link that will provide you all six John Titor episodes of Coast to Coast AM which aired between 2004 — 2011, plus the Titor episode of another radio show called, “Shadows In The Dark” featuring Oliver Williams
http://www.mediafire.com/download.php?z10lcxq3guapafu
John Titor: The “Time Traveller” From 2036 Who Spoke of World War III, Time Travel, and Superverses - Erik Rowton (Article)
https://www.paranormalscholar.com/john-titor/
George Noory on Coast To Coast AM
https://www.coasttocoastam.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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