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JOHN TITOR THE TIME TRAVELER - OLIVER WILLIAMS & GEORGE NOORY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
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1367 views • September 05, 2020
“Greetings. I am a time traveler from the year 2036. I am on my way home after getting an IBM 5100 computer system from the year 1975. My “time” machine is a stationary mass, temporal displacement unit manufactured by General Electric. The unit is powered by two, top-spin, dual-positive singularities that produce a standard, off-set Tipler sinusoid. I will be happy to post pictures of the unit.” -- JOHN TITOR
The poster’s name was John Titor, a man who described himself as an American soldier from the future. The reason for traveling back in time, he stated, was to retrieve an old computer which contained a component of vital importance to the future. This was a story which was maintained throughout further posts, which appeared in great number across numerous online forums. For many who have researched this enigma, the name John Titor has been an incessant source of fascination, and obsession. This is in part due to the rich details his story provides about our future, and the nature of the universe in which we live.
Soon we will all be going through a World War, Civil War, and/or American Revolution as we are pulled into a New World Order by the United Nations and all the puppet politicians on earth. This current timeline is different than the exact timeline John Titor resides in in the year 2036. As John says, going back 60 years or so, the timeline is often 2.5% or so different, and that is if time travelers aren't making large changes. We are currently going through a Covid19 PLANdemic Hoax Event that is being pushed to usher in a Covid-19 RNA/DNA Gene Altering GMO Vaccine, so our current reality may end up being somewhat similar to his 2036 reality, so I do recommend heading his warnings, begin prepping, and get out of the cities and go to the country.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
JOHN TITOR THE TIME TRAVELER - OLIVER WILLIAMS AND GEORGE NOORY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.brighteon.com/c6004eea-af0a-433a-aa52-80db28645e23
TIME TRAVEL - JOHN TITOR FUTURE NARRATIVE - LARRY HABER (AUDIO BLOG READING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbnkR36I0QSe/
John Titor Full Transcript
https://www.roadtoroota.com/public/John_Titor_Full_Transcript.cfm
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON AND MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1f32b164-fe86-49dd-8074-31e570681ae6
Oliver Williams on John Titor Times
http://johntitor.com/
John Titor: The “Time Traveler” From 2036 Who Spoke of World War III, Time Travel, and Superverses - Erik Rowton (Article)
https://www.paranormalscholar.com/john-titor/
Download link that will provide you all six John Titor episodes of Coast to Coast AM which aired between 2004 — 2011, plus the Titor episode of another radio show called, “Shadows In The Dark” featuring Oliver Williams
http://www.mediafire.com/download.php?z10lcxq3guapafu
George Noory on Coast To Coast AM
https://www.coasttocoastam.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The poster’s name was John Titor, a man who described himself as an American soldier from the future. The reason for traveling back in time, he stated, was to retrieve an old computer which contained a component of vital importance to the future. This was a story which was maintained throughout further posts, which appeared in great number across numerous online forums. For many who have researched this enigma, the name John Titor has been an incessant source of fascination, and obsession. This is in part due to the rich details his story provides about our future, and the nature of the universe in which we live.
Soon we will all be going through a World War, Civil War, and/or American Revolution as we are pulled into a New World Order by the United Nations and all the puppet politicians on earth. This current timeline is different than the exact timeline John Titor resides in in the year 2036. As John says, going back 60 years or so, the timeline is often 2.5% or so different, and that is if time travelers aren't making large changes. We are currently going through a Covid19 PLANdemic Hoax Event that is being pushed to usher in a Covid-19 RNA/DNA Gene Altering GMO Vaccine, so our current reality may end up being somewhat similar to his 2036 reality, so I do recommend heading his warnings, begin prepping, and get out of the cities and go to the country.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
JOHN TITOR THE TIME TRAVELER - OLIVER WILLIAMS AND GEORGE NOORY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.brighteon.com/c6004eea-af0a-433a-aa52-80db28645e23
TIME TRAVEL - JOHN TITOR FUTURE NARRATIVE - LARRY HABER (AUDIO BLOG READING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbnkR36I0QSe/
John Titor Full Transcript
https://www.roadtoroota.com/public/John_Titor_Full_Transcript.cfm
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON AND MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1f32b164-fe86-49dd-8074-31e570681ae6
Oliver Williams on John Titor Times
http://johntitor.com/
John Titor: The “Time Traveler” From 2036 Who Spoke of World War III, Time Travel, and Superverses - Erik Rowton (Article)
https://www.paranormalscholar.com/john-titor/
Download link that will provide you all six John Titor episodes of Coast to Coast AM which aired between 2004 — 2011, plus the Titor episode of another radio show called, “Shadows In The Dark” featuring Oliver Williams
http://www.mediafire.com/download.php?z10lcxq3guapafu
George Noory on Coast To Coast AM
https://www.coasttocoastam.com/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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