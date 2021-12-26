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THIS GUY JUST HAD HIS 4TH MRNA BOOSTER SHOT AND WANTS TO SHARE HIS EXPERIENCE.
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930 views • December 26, 2021
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EPSTIEN EXPOSED - https://www.brighteon.com/ad0808a3-59ff-431f-91dd-6299c404e064
UK NHS DR/GP of 12 years speaks out against covid passports and mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/d427ddf6-3d26-48c5-8f5f-693918c536fb
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wv1bSsPiIcps/
Your dna is connected to the source or should I say the creator - https://www.brighteon.com/2908960a-01ae-4163-b16d-eb5c7a5e0247
THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8
NEW GERMAN VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS (WOR REPORT) - https://www.brighteon.com/5c476866-c0ca-4366-b4ef-cbd6ade6dfe8
Genetic Sequence (the Death jab) was downloaded from a Chinese website - https://www.brighteon.com/cb729b34-c353-4e85-a29d-66112f34483d
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DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wv1bSsPiIcps/
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UK PARLIAMENT - Lancet editor admits he knew about the Wuhan lab leak links for a year. - https://www.brighteon.com/332413b2-66fa-4f7c-9d60-48ae307ca60b
340 FT 5G DEATH TOWER DOWNED - https://www.brighteon.com/5b5e12a3-3e0f-42d1-b036-a92ef66c31e5
Max Igan: A Mirror World... [24.12.2021] - https://www.brighteon.com/6f0c8e16-841c-4586-8427-58038a3e7f03
CDC Lab Alert, Re CDC RT-PCR For SARS-CoV-2 Testing, It Doesn't Work!
https://www.brighteon.com/77718643-bb63-4f6b-8a9d-a30a426e05e0
THEY ARE CHEMTRAILING THE SKY BECAUSE OF THIS REALITY - https://www.brighteon.com/1a2b2ad4-f1c9-4d4a-8d5c-92c8d270c1ad
ALL U NEED TO KNOW! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d50vS4h7ZOY/
7 MONTHS WITH BELL’S PALSY FROM THE JAB - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RmuBASQYu7b7/
SANTA, SATAN, SATURNALIA & CHRISTMAS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/reHKTmlTtzfW/
ARAB FOOTBALLERS HAVE JAB REMORSE - TO LATE NOW! - https://www.brighteon.com/23717a05-1735-4144-bbc7-9f12149343b5
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES (DEATH AFTER COV-19-VAX, AUTOPSIES REPORT) [PT.01] https://www.brighteon.com/856b2fc5-202f-4d87-9c80-eb9e447fc37e
EXCLUSIVE: Thompson Family charged for having yard sale over COVID #COMMONSENSE - https://www.brighteon.com/a3563a53-51e3-4e9d-b312-212649fad56b
Beware of the Tyrant Variant! - https://www.brighteon.com/599680d3-08c0-4dbd-954a-e975b42b80e4
Wow Omicron Varriant Identified Three Days Ago, Vovavax Received Emergency Authorization Earler This Month! - https://www.brighteon.com/fd68cabf-20ef-4273-a894-658085b8721d
EPSTIEN EXPOSED - https://www.brighteon.com/ad0808a3-59ff-431f-91dd-6299c404e064
UK NHS DR/GP of 12 years speaks out against covid passports and mandates - https://www.brighteon.com/d427ddf6-3d26-48c5-8f5f-693918c536fb
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wv1bSsPiIcps/
Your dna is connected to the source or should I say the creator - https://www.brighteon.com/2908960a-01ae-4163-b16d-eb5c7a5e0247
THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8
NEW GERMAN VAXXXED BLOOD / VAX SERUM (MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS) EXHIBITS & FINDINGS (WOR REPORT) - https://www.brighteon.com/5c476866-c0ca-4366-b4ef-cbd6ade6dfe8
Genetic Sequence (the Death jab) was downloaded from a Chinese website - https://www.brighteon.com/cb729b34-c353-4e85-a29d-66112f34483d
Dr. Lee Merritt reports military stats - https://www.brighteon.com/7323e87d-d347-4513-bb88-1839364ba980
Dr Reiner Fuellmich Announces Criminal Trial - Dec 23, 2021 - https://www.brighteon.com/4f207a2a-6f6a-48f6-8969-cc8dcb747c9b
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wv1bSsPiIcps/
Top Stories 12/26/21 Alex Jones Wife Arrested & More - https://www.brighteon.com/6d8963d5-e28e-47dd-9b01-bb3cc6d533b3
5G activates Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles in HIV causing kill Vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/1e0b053f-1a53-45b2-a22f-2af89785640c
UK PARLIAMENT - Lancet editor admits he knew about the Wuhan lab leak links for a year. - https://www.brighteon.com/332413b2-66fa-4f7c-9d60-48ae307ca60b
340 FT 5G DEATH TOWER DOWNED - https://www.brighteon.com/5b5e12a3-3e0f-42d1-b036-a92ef66c31e5
Max Igan: A Mirror World... [24.12.2021] - https://www.brighteon.com/6f0c8e16-841c-4586-8427-58038a3e7f03
CDC Lab Alert, Re CDC RT-PCR For SARS-CoV-2 Testing, It Doesn't Work!
https://www.brighteon.com/77718643-bb63-4f6b-8a9d-a30a426e05e0
THEY ARE CHEMTRAILING THE SKY BECAUSE OF THIS REALITY - https://www.brighteon.com/1a2b2ad4-f1c9-4d4a-8d5c-92c8d270c1ad
ALL U NEED TO KNOW! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d50vS4h7ZOY/
7 MONTHS WITH BELL’S PALSY FROM THE JAB - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RmuBASQYu7b7/
SANTA, SATAN, SATURNALIA & CHRISTMAS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/reHKTmlTtzfW/
ARAB FOOTBALLERS HAVE JAB REMORSE - TO LATE NOW! - https://www.brighteon.com/23717a05-1735-4144-bbc7-9f12149343b5
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES (DEATH AFTER COV-19-VAX, AUTOPSIES REPORT) [PT.01] https://www.brighteon.com/856b2fc5-202f-4d87-9c80-eb9e447fc37e
EXCLUSIVE: Thompson Family charged for having yard sale over COVID #COMMONSENSE - https://www.brighteon.com/a3563a53-51e3-4e9d-b312-212649fad56b
Beware of the Tyrant Variant! - https://www.brighteon.com/599680d3-08c0-4dbd-954a-e975b42b80e4
Wow Omicron Varriant Identified Three Days Ago, Vovavax Received Emergency Authorization Earler This Month! - https://www.brighteon.com/fd68cabf-20ef-4273-a894-658085b8721d
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