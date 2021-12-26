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🚨 Lancet editor admits he knew about the Wuhan lab leak links for a year...
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70 views • December 26, 2021
🚨 Lancet editor who published letter slamming Covid lab leak theory as 'conspiracy' admits he knew about lead author's (Dr. Peter Daszak) links to Chinese lab (Wuhan) at centre of cover-up for a YEAR before acknowledging conflict of interests
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10320621/Brit-scientist-took-year-declare-links-Chinese-lab-opposing-Covid-lab-leak-theory.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10320621/Brit-scientist-took-year-declare-links-Chinese-lab-opposing-Covid-lab-leak-theory.html
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