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CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES (DEATH AFTER COV-19-VAX, AUTOPSIES REPORT) [PT.01]
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231 views • December 26, 2021
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES (DEATH AFTER COV-19-VAX, AUTOPSIES REPORT) [PT.01]
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Cause of death after COVID-19 vaccination & Undeclared components of the COVID-19 vaccines
[English Trans. of German Presentation] [PART 01]
September 20th, 2021, a conference was held at the pathological institute in Reutlingen, Germany where the results of autopsy’s from 40 people who had received Covid-19 gene-therapy injections [vaccines] was presented.
Tissue analyses where performed by pathologists Professor Arne Burkhardt and Professor Walter Lang. The results were confirmed by Professor Peter Schirmacher, that more than a third [1/3] of the 40 mortalities were caused by fatal Gene-therapy [vaccine] damage. All these mortalities had occurred within two weeks after vaccination.
Microscopic details from tissue samples were shown during the press conference, which also presented results of the vaccine analyses from an Austrian science team which had come to the same results as science teams in USA and Japan. All video presentations / graphics from the research teams findings were deleted from youtube [see Twitter screen dump link below for research team graphics].
These gene-therapy injections [vaccines] contain from pharma producers undeclared metallic components. The suspected component is Graphene Oxide, which puzzles the scientists as to function in body as well as in vaccine ampules.
The blood samples researched portrayed characteristics of blood samples from cancer patients undergoing chemo therapy. The science team could also detect signs of heart muscle inflammation.
The science team estimates that 40% of the mortalities were caused by gene-therapy injections [vaccines], and also that autopsies of “Covid deaths “seldom occur.
The global mass vaccination agenda must be stopped until a time when the science and medical collective are sure as to the physical, emotional and mental effects of these gene therapy injections[vaccine].
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrJohnB2/status/1440083692857135111
Twitter graphics screendump / pathological institute in Reutlingen: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pNqxGXk1IkOQeWpchG7FqOtHtzaCf7jM/view?usp=sharing
Swedish article: https://newsvoice.se/2021/09/fatala-vaccinskador-obduktioner/
Universal Declaration of Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MTd87ePz--kSIJ3OY9M3nhd-17qHKvWp/view?usp=sharing
Nürnberg Codex: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zl2TLMecWcpmOq0Eu3xd6lqmVs3iqgqo/view?usp=sharing
Helsinki Declaration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RtG2cKRMsjaPXBMwrH4-FnnuwjqG-Ok9/view?usp=sharing
================
(mirror) @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/uhv3EKzy2xTR/
(source) Lyraliv @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lyraliv/
================
Cause of death after COVID-19 vaccination & Undeclared components of the COVID-19 vaccines
[English Trans. of German Presentation] [PART 01]
September 20th, 2021, a conference was held at the pathological institute in Reutlingen, Germany where the results of autopsy’s from 40 people who had received Covid-19 gene-therapy injections [vaccines] was presented.
Tissue analyses where performed by pathologists Professor Arne Burkhardt and Professor Walter Lang. The results were confirmed by Professor Peter Schirmacher, that more than a third [1/3] of the 40 mortalities were caused by fatal Gene-therapy [vaccine] damage. All these mortalities had occurred within two weeks after vaccination.
Microscopic details from tissue samples were shown during the press conference, which also presented results of the vaccine analyses from an Austrian science team which had come to the same results as science teams in USA and Japan. All video presentations / graphics from the research teams findings were deleted from youtube [see Twitter screen dump link below for research team graphics].
These gene-therapy injections [vaccines] contain from pharma producers undeclared metallic components. The suspected component is Graphene Oxide, which puzzles the scientists as to function in body as well as in vaccine ampules.
The blood samples researched portrayed characteristics of blood samples from cancer patients undergoing chemo therapy. The science team could also detect signs of heart muscle inflammation.
The science team estimates that 40% of the mortalities were caused by gene-therapy injections [vaccines], and also that autopsies of “Covid deaths “seldom occur.
The global mass vaccination agenda must be stopped until a time when the science and medical collective are sure as to the physical, emotional and mental effects of these gene therapy injections[vaccine].
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrJohnB2/status/1440083692857135111
Twitter graphics screendump / pathological institute in Reutlingen: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pNqxGXk1IkOQeWpchG7FqOtHtzaCf7jM/view?usp=sharing
Swedish article: https://newsvoice.se/2021/09/fatala-vaccinskador-obduktioner/
Universal Declaration of Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MTd87ePz--kSIJ3OY9M3nhd-17qHKvWp/view?usp=sharing
Nürnberg Codex: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zl2TLMecWcpmOq0Eu3xd6lqmVs3iqgqo/view?usp=sharing
Helsinki Declaration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RtG2cKRMsjaPXBMwrH4-FnnuwjqG-Ok9/view?usp=sharing
================
(mirror) @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/uhv3EKzy2xTR/
(source) Lyraliv @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lyraliv/
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