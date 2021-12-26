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5G DEATH TOWERS TAKEN DOWN BY WE THE PEOPLE - TAKING BACK OUR HEALTH AND FREEDOMS - 5G IS A CHINESE DEVELOPED MM MICRO WAVE DIRECTIONAL WEAPON.
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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892 views • December 26, 2021
5G IS TOXIC AND IS DEADLY TO MANKIND IN LOW LEVEL PULSED MICROWAVES - IT DESTROYS HUMAN AND ANIMAL DEVELOPMENT BY DESTROYING YOUR ANTIBODY'S AND IMMUNE SYSTEM TO FIGHT OTHER DESEASES, GIVES CORONA SYMPTOMS AND CAUSES ACHING JOINTS - TINITUS - NOSE BLEEDS - NURAL AND COGNATIVE LONG TERM DAMAGE NOT TO MENTION SWELLING OF THE HEART , YOU IN EFFECT ARE BEEN SLOWLY COOKED AND THE MRNA VACCINE IS NOT A VACCINE BUT A DELIVERY PROCESS TO INJECT A SELF REPLICATING MAGNETO LIPO NANO BOT TRACKER AND SENSORS THAT ARE LETHAL AND IF 5G IS TURNED ON AND YOU HAVE THE GRAPHENE IN YOU YOU WILL DIE AND IT WILL COME FROM THE NEAREST DEVICE TO YOU EVEN YOUR 5G STREETLAMPS EVERY 6 FOOT - ITS A BIO-WEAPON SYSTEM BULLET AND GUN KILLING YOU VIA WI-FI AND BLUETOOTH JUST BY A SIGNAL SENT TO YOUR MOBILE PHONE - SILENT WEAPONS FOR SILENT WARS! - ITS GENOCIDE AND IS IN BREACH OF THE NUREMBERG CODE - HERE IS SOME PROOF THEY ARE MURDERING YOU! - https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS! BELOW
Hwawea cell phone assassinates girl wi-fi emp weapon - https://www.brighteon.com/1715e82a-2cb9-4bd0-ad74-0a689572a0e4

IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/ae45e152-b548-4657-8288-436c50cce8f6
Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy