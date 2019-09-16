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What Adolf Hitler said about Great Britain - Peace offering.
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65 views • September 16, 2019
Bernhard Stempfle (1882 in Munich – 1 July 1934) who was a Catholic priest and journalist. Mein Kampf - was written by Bernhard Stempfle. You can even read this on Mein Kampf itself.
"Now we have forced Hitler to war, so that he can no longer peacefully pick up
a piece of the Versailles Treaty [dictates] after another."
Lord Halifax, English Ambassador to Washington, 1939 (see "Nation Europa", Year 1954, No. 1, p.
Continue reading...
https://freddyweb4.wordpress.com/entlarvende-historische-zitate/
judea_declares_war_on_germany
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/2013/04/04/world-war-ii-started-in-1933/judea_declares_war_on_germany/
What the World Rejected: Hitler’s Peace Offers, 1933 to 1940s – Time to face the facts!
Adolf Hitler - Germany Wants Disarmament May 17th 1933
https://www.brighteon.com/14b3d1cd-93a2-465e-9e0e-754db0d7163d
(VERY RARE HITLER SPEECH) - Undeniable PROOF that Adolf Hitler wanted Peace with England & France.
https://www.brighteon.com/78d7281f-1b8d-4745-b27b-8b8c5497bb3b
Hitler wanted peace and an alliance with England.
https://www.brighteon.com/e5506a93-32c6-4904-8a01-cd6176b0562a
(Must watch) Hitler’s victory a final appeal for peace and sanity on July 19th, 1940
https://www.brighteon.com/247d6a85-a446-4f9f-afc2-77afb0865a18
"Now we have forced Hitler to war, so that he can no longer peacefully pick up
a piece of the Versailles Treaty [dictates] after another."
Lord Halifax, English Ambassador to Washington, 1939 (see "Nation Europa", Year 1954, No. 1, p.
Continue reading...
https://freddyweb4.wordpress.com/entlarvende-historische-zitate/
judea_declares_war_on_germany
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/2013/04/04/world-war-ii-started-in-1933/judea_declares_war_on_germany/
What the World Rejected: Hitler’s Peace Offers, 1933 to 1940s – Time to face the facts!
Adolf Hitler - Germany Wants Disarmament May 17th 1933
https://www.brighteon.com/14b3d1cd-93a2-465e-9e0e-754db0d7163d
(VERY RARE HITLER SPEECH) - Undeniable PROOF that Adolf Hitler wanted Peace with England & France.
https://www.brighteon.com/78d7281f-1b8d-4745-b27b-8b8c5497bb3b
Hitler wanted peace and an alliance with England.
https://www.brighteon.com/e5506a93-32c6-4904-8a01-cd6176b0562a
(Must watch) Hitler’s victory a final appeal for peace and sanity on July 19th, 1940
https://www.brighteon.com/247d6a85-a446-4f9f-afc2-77afb0865a18
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