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What Adolf Hitler said about Great Britain - Peace offering.
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65 views • September 16, 2019
Bernhard Stempfle (1882 in Munich – 1 July 1934) who was a Catholic priest and journalist. Mein Kampf - was written by Bernhard Stempfle. You can even read this on Mein Kampf itself.

"Now we have forced Hitler to war, so that he can no longer peacefully pick up
a piece of the Versailles Treaty [dictates] after another."
Lord Halifax, English Ambassador to Washington, 1939 (see "Nation Europa", Year 1954, No. 1, p.
Continue reading...
https://freddyweb4.wordpress.com/entlarvende-historische-zitate/

judea_declares_war_on_germany
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/2013/04/04/world-war-ii-started-in-1933/judea_declares_war_on_germany/

What the World Rejected: Hitler’s Peace Offers, 1933 to 1940s – Time to face the facts!
Adolf Hitler - Germany Wants Disarmament May 17th 1933
https://www.brighteon.com/14b3d1cd-93a2-465e-9e0e-754db0d7163d

(VERY RARE HITLER SPEECH) - Undeniable PROOF that Adolf Hitler wanted Peace with England & France.
https://www.brighteon.com/78d7281f-1b8d-4745-b27b-8b8c5497bb3b

Hitler wanted peace and an alliance with England.
https://www.brighteon.com/e5506a93-32c6-4904-8a01-cd6176b0562a

(Must watch) Hitler’s victory a final appeal for peace and sanity on July 19th, 1940
https://www.brighteon.com/247d6a85-a446-4f9f-afc2-77afb0865a18
Keywords
historyww2
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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