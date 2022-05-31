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'Normalizing' Eating Children! - Calling Good Evil #WAKEUP [28.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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314 views • May 31, 2022
Start pics in 'Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT':
https://twitter.com/burgersonfur/status/1248089111799443456
https://www.pinterest.ca/adroit1231/

Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Trailer) [12.01.2022]
https://youtu.be/RkNYel8lHb0

The Real PlanDemic - Save The Children - Links for verification under all my videos.

'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
https://www.brighteon.com/31d56629-aec6-4860-bbd9-af39fb0d04b1
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1091

'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
https://www.brighteon.com/bb4c3393-5b20-4053-86f0-e976cb0db702
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1093

'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
https://www.brighteon.com/e208a0f7-a118-4f05-8b64-56ca14b91763
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1111

Human Farming Project 1-800-HFP-MEAT (Part 4 - Cannibalism) [11.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vJfTMZiXJRMs/
https://www.brighteon.com/7ae2e8da-ce5d-467f-97be-6443611ed0dd
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1123

Comments:
Reshaping Our World 2 - 20 hours ago (edited)
For all those watching, that will assuredly say "theyre just joking". Go watch the Netflix Documentary on Jimmy Savile. And see for yourselves how many times he "joked" in public, and on media, about EXACTLY the depraved crimes, he was commiting. "my case comes up next Thursday "

Jimmy Savile A British Horror story.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=jimmy+savile+a+british+horror+story+&;sp=EgIYAg%253D%253D

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (2022) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt18970454/

"Unofficial Special Adviser To Prince Charles", Jimmy Savile, A British Horror Story Parts 1 & 2
Tony Gosling
April 6, 2022 5:29 pm(Updated 5:30 pm)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W5vRA2KatlaA/

Sourve:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=jimmy%20savile%20a%20british%20horror%20story&;kind=video&duration=feature&sort=new

HeavenBoundTrucker444: I got some of this from Zay Speak Truth & KJ Osborne

229 views May 28, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444
1.07K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1irj1vD4DY8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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