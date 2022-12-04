The Hard Truth About the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: SDG1 Poverty | Open Voice Channel

The Hard Truth About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals



Goal 1: End Poverty In All Its Forms Everywhere Is A Noble Goal Indeed, But When Researcher Taschi Sidford Digs A Little Deeper Into The UN's Plan To End Poverty She Sees That It Is A Means To An End - Which Is To Implement A Global Control Grid Via Central Bank Digital Currency.



Taschi Investigates The Solutions Called For By The UN, The World Bank, And The World Economic Forum, And Asks Why In The World Would We Trust Them?

(A segment from an upcoming video that covers the hard truths about all of the 17 SDG's that will be available soon on YouTube.

In collaboration with other researchers that have set out on a journey to reveal the sobering reality of what these global commandments really mean for all of us.)





By: Open Voice / Taschi Sidford

Source





