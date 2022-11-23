Create New Account
The Hard Truth About the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: SDG13 Climate Action | Open Voice Channel
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published Wednesday |

Very informative (and surprising for most environmentalists we imagine). Some will be genuinely shocked at how many rights we are expected to relinquish in the name of "Climate Action".

Find out how much you will have to give up to be a "Climate Hero".
https://climatehero.me/

Your can guarantee that "not all animals (will be) equal". - FNQ Citizen's Collective

What insane sacrifices are required from you, me and every person on the planet to meet Agenda 2030's Goal 13?

(A segment from an upcoming video that covers the hard truths about all of the 17 SDG's that will be available soon on YouTube.
In collaboration with other researchers that have set out on a journey to reveal the sobering reality of what these global commandments really mean for all of us.)

FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
climate changeunclimate actionwefsdgsustainable development goalsclimate justiceopen voice

