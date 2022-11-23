Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING! Are the Globalists Steering Us All Into a Trap, Including Those Awake To The Global Agenda? | Open Voice Channel
202 views
channel image
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published Wednesday |

Reference Links to WEF Site Intelligence Maps

WEF ‘Global Governance’ Strategic Intelligence Map (Blueprint)
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000000LHN2EAO
WEF ‘Australia’ Strategic Intelligence Map (Blueprint)
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000004bql8EAA
WEF ‘Canada’ Strategic Intelligence Map (Blueprint)
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb00000018UMDEA2
WEF ‘USA’ Strategic Intelligence Map (Blueprint)
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000000LOQxEAO
WEF ‘UK’ Strategic Intelligence Map (Blueprint)
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000000pTD3EAM

Source


FNQ Citizen's Collective is an information and support site.
Website
Telegram Channel

Keywords
world economic forumwefsdgsustainable development goalsopen voice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket