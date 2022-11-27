Create New Account
The Hard Truth About the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: SDG2 Zero Hunger | Open Voice Channel
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published Sunday |

The Hard Truth About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals


Goal 2: Zero Hunger Sounds Fantastic, But When Researcher Kate Mason Digs A Little Deeper Into The UN's Plan To Feed The World She Finds Out That Our Food Systems Are Rapidly Being Transformed From Real Farm Grown Food To Synthetic & Lab Grown Food. Leaving No Place For Farmers & Growers.

Kate Explores Who The Investors Are That Plan To Run The Global Food Supply And Based On Their Track Record Asks Why In The World Would We Trust Them?


By: Open Voice Channel/Kate Mason
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
gmofoodfood securitysdgsdgsopen voicekate masonsdg2zero hungersythetic food

