The Hard Truth About the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: SDG2 Zero Hunger | Open Voice Channel

The Hard Truth About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Goal 2: Zero Hunger Sounds Fantastic, But When Researcher Kate Mason Digs A Little Deeper Into The UN's Plan To Feed The World She Finds Out That Our Food Systems Are Rapidly Being Transformed From Real Farm Grown Food To Synthetic & Lab Grown Food. Leaving No Place For Farmers & Growers.
Kate Explores Who The Investors Are That Plan To Run The Global Food Supply And Based On Their Track Record Asks Why In The World Would We Trust Them?
By: Open Voice Channel/Kate Mason
