The Hard Truth About the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: SDG2 Zero Hunger | Open Voice Channel

The Hard Truth About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals



Goal 2: Zero Hunger Sounds Fantastic, But When Researcher Kate Mason Digs A Little Deeper Into The UN's Plan To Feed The World She Finds Out That Our Food Systems Are Rapidly Being Transformed From Real Farm Grown Food To Synthetic & Lab Grown Food. Leaving No Place For Farmers & Growers.

Kate Explores Who The Investors Are That Plan To Run The Global Food Supply And Based On Their Track Record Asks Why In The World Would We Trust Them?





By: Open Voice Channel/Kate Mason

Source #1

Source #2



FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

Website

Telegram Channel

Join the discussion





