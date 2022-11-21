Create New Account
Tricked Into Consent: Empty Hospitals, Fake Stats & Mandated Poison: #Filmyourhospital Revisited
Vigilent Citizen
EMPTY HOSPITALS - LIES - Are you kidding Is the MEDIA LYING?

https://www.brighteon.com/2ea0d8b7-35dc-45d9-acc3-c1ccd8f14357 

Countess of Chester Hospital - EMPTY!!!MSM Reports Otherwise

https://www.brighteon.com/4e7cd866-6d86-4fff-8783-234be8470427 

Empty Testing Centers& Hospital In Manibota,Yet MSM Reports Otherwise

https://www.brighteon.com/7a26c6da-c248-403d-a7ce-f49e1784859d 

empty Hospital In Belfast Filmed By Staff Member

https://www.brighteon.com/d555ff5d-c73c-48ac-a784-b98111a6e132 

Spanish Doctor On Live News- There Is No Pandemic!!! (ENGLISH SUBTITLES)

https://www.brighteon.com/82384039-4bb9-4d58-908e-8a9bbcc67806 

EMPTY HOSPITALS - What's Going On Is the NEWS MEDIA LYING (1)

https://www.brighteon.com/dd525ca2-6172-4128-9d8c-8849ae14bf95 

EMPTY HOSPITALS!!!...And how media was caught lying to viewers..!!!

https://www.brighteon.com/7f103ae6-fb9d-44bb-9ece-ee792822006e 

Man Films Inside Indian Hospital Seemingly Empty

https://www.brighteon.com/1ed625ce-f676-4508-9ec4-8d85685f6c35 

The San Pedro Hospital In Logroño Spain Don’t Seem To Be So “Overwhelmed” With Covid Patients

https://www.brighteon.com/07b4f6d5-7625-4829-b8ca-36512ba258a8

Hospital Cover Up - Something Stinks in New York

https://www.brighteon.com/f8e8caad-b313-4852-a243-0b517798a2fe 

EMPTY HOSPITALS HERE - Business as usual in other countries

https://www.brighteon.com/9b2e1831-fbb0-47c8-8f29-f58ffb9b15ae 

The Empty Hospitals

https://www.brighteon.com/bf926d56-b102-4680-9d86-a0ff4383de99 

Angry American Films Empty Hospital&Testing Center - Where Is The Pandemic?

https://www.brighteon.com/bb93fcd9-de47-4919-a368-fb69b60ee8ac 

Michigan Health Center Workers Stage “Fake Patients” In COVID19 Testing Line For CBS News

https://www.brighteon.com/5cc33114-6068-4448-92b3-1130b407ca5d 

Respiratory Therapist Exposes the Fake Virus Pandemic

https://www.brighteon.com/befd4351-64c0-4fcf-ab87-0f100e3a2595 

poison depopulation filmyourhospital empty hospitals covid 19 vaccine fake stats fake pcr test

