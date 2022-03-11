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204) Cérebro e telemóveis | Brain and cellphones
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84 views • March 11, 2022
Créditos a ORWELLITO, Mar 11, 2022: https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/radiomedicine.html
Radiomedicine specialist explains risks of radiation emitted by cell phones: https://rumble.com/vwzbmx-radiomedicine-specialist-explains-risks-of-radiation-emitted-by-cell-phones.html
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205) Cérebro e telemóveis | Brain and cellphones: https://www.brighteon.com/10c2053b-9e02-43c1-937f-6c40f512a19a
200) Irradiação personalizada por microondas, Inteligência Artificial pune a sua escolha: https://www.brighteon.com/94e26970-285d-4b42-9dcb-6ede8c0c2ed6
Short version of this video subtitled in english - 201) Smartphone microwave blasting YOU (short version): https://www.brighteon.com/8196bf96-58af-4c5f-ad0d-b08b5e7ebc93
141) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia [prova]: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=3
143) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia (actualização): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=4
Testemunho sobre plano de sistema de arma siónica EMF:
54) Telecomunicações "inteligentes" (Nancy L. Hopkins): https://www.brighteon.com/bcca8ee7-7b09-4882-8686-278c1756f991
5G capaz de ser a versão remota deste tipo de neuromodulação:
Neuromodulação do sistema nervoso vegetativo: https://nesa.world/
Canal NesaWorld: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmQt9UA06fM926QukrAkBA
Maio 22, 2022 | Descripción de la Neuromodulación No Invasiva NESA®. Teoría fisiológica (4 min) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ0BZZ6BPb0
Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Radiomedicine specialist explains risks of radiation emitted by cell phones: https://rumble.com/vwzbmx-radiomedicine-specialist-explains-risks-of-radiation-emitted-by-cell-phones.html
Mais:
205) Cérebro e telemóveis | Brain and cellphones: https://www.brighteon.com/10c2053b-9e02-43c1-937f-6c40f512a19a
200) Irradiação personalizada por microondas, Inteligência Artificial pune a sua escolha: https://www.brighteon.com/94e26970-285d-4b42-9dcb-6ede8c0c2ed6
Short version of this video subtitled in english - 201) Smartphone microwave blasting YOU (short version): https://www.brighteon.com/8196bf96-58af-4c5f-ad0d-b08b5e7ebc93
141) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia [prova]: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=3
143) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia (actualização): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=4
Testemunho sobre plano de sistema de arma siónica EMF:
54) Telecomunicações "inteligentes" (Nancy L. Hopkins): https://www.brighteon.com/bcca8ee7-7b09-4882-8686-278c1756f991
5G capaz de ser a versão remota deste tipo de neuromodulação:
Neuromodulação do sistema nervoso vegetativo: https://nesa.world/
Canal NesaWorld: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmQt9UA06fM926QukrAkBA
Maio 22, 2022 | Descripción de la Neuromodulación No Invasiva NESA®. Teoría fisiológica (4 min) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ0BZZ6BPb0
Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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