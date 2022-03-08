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201) Smartphone microwaves blasting YOU (short version)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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186 views • March 08, 2022
In this video, Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna shows that people watching his channel on "smart" phones are being deliberately attacked by microwaves, including highly damaging pulsations. So if you watch things that make you a "dissident" you become a targeted individual for microwaves, but if you watch any old rubbish, you receive a dose of radiation that is only what is needed for the streaming and no more.

Versão completa em espanhol / full version in spanish:
200) Irradiação personalizada por microondas, Inteligência Artificial pune a sua escolha: https://www.brighteon.com/94e26970-285d-4b42-9dcb-6ede8c0c2ed6

O canal de LA QUINTA COLUMNA na Plataforma TWITCH foi banido.
By now, LA QUINTA COLUMNA's channel on the TWITCH Platform has been banned.

Also see:
235) Pandemic 2021 Summary Report – What have we learned so far? https://www.brighteon.com/abaf6483-cf8b-4116-a00a-b968f6f128c4
[the first 3 minutes] 48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why': https://www.brighteon.com/watch/4e610f40-eb57-4358-a4eb-5449e4eec26a

Anterior verificações em Espanha:
205) Irradiação microondas personalizada por Inteligência Artificial (parte 2): https://www.brighteon.com/10c2053b-9e02-43c1-937f-6c40f512a19a
200) Irradiação microondas personalizada por Inteligência Artificial (parte 1): https://www.brighteon.com/94e26970-285d-4b42-9dcb-6ede8c0c2ed6
141) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia [prova]: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=3
143) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia (actualização): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=4
Testemunho sobre plano de sistema de arma siónica EMF:
54) Telecomunicações "inteligentes" (Nancy L. Hopkins): https://www.brighteon.com/bcca8ee7-7b09-4882-8686-278c1756f991

Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg

MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
emfcrime5gaipandemicdewpunishmenttargeted individualspandemiaelectrosmogcastigoalvopunicao
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