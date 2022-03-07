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200) Irradiação personalizada por microondas, Inteligência Artificial pune a sua escolha
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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73 views • March 07, 2022
Neste vídeo, Ricardo Delgado de LA QUINTA COLUMNA mostra que as pessoas que assistem ao seu canal em smartphones estão a ser deliberadamente irradiadas com níveis elevados de microondas, incluindo pulsações altamente prejudiciais. Assim, se assistir a coisas que o tornam um "dissidente" aos olhos do "politicamente correcto", torna-se um alvo para as microondas (indivíduo-alvo), mas se assistir a qualquer velho lixo, recebe uma dose de radiação que é apenas o que é necessário para a transmissão de dados, e não mais. A arma é o seu próprio smartphone.

Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
COMIENZAN SU GRAN RESET - PROGRAMA 270: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA270-:1

Versão curta deste vídeo legendada em inglês | Short version of this video subtitled in english - 201) Smartphone microwave blasting YOU (short version): https://www.brighteon.com/8196bf96-58af-4c5f-ad0d-b08b5e7ebc93

O canal de LA QUINTA COLUMNA na Plataforma TWITCH foi banido.

Anterior verificações em Espanha:
141) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia [prova]: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=3
143) ELECTROSMOG - electro-pandemia (actualização): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6?index=4
Testemunho sobre plano de sistema de arma siónica EMF:
54) Telecomunicações "inteligentes" (Nancy L. Hopkins): https://www.brighteon.com/bcca8ee7-7b09-4882-8686-278c1756f991

Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg

MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
emfcrime5gaidewpandemiaelectrosmogcastigoalvopunicao
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