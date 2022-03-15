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205) Irradiação microondas personalizada por Inteligência Artificial (parte 2)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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23 views • March 15, 2022
O Dr. Martín Monteverde partilhou um vídeo no qual usa um medidor de campo electromagnético para medir a radiação a que estamos expostos quando temos dados de telemóveis activados contra aquilo a que estamos expostos quando só usamos WiFi. As conclusões da sua experiência mostram que devemos evitar tanto quanto possível o uso de dados móveis, uma vez que há alturas em que atingem 80 μW/cm² . O ideal deveria ser menos do que 1 μW/cm² .

Créditos à ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/r.html
Março 15, 2022 | Dr. Martín Monteverde on EMF radiation emitted by mobile phones: https://rumble.com/vxfgsv-dr.-martn-monteverde-on-emf-radiation-emitted-by-mobile-phones.html

Mais:
Provas de efeitos biológicos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6

Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
emfcrime5gaidewpandemiaelectrosmogmicroondasgenocidiocastigopulsoalvo
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