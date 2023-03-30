Stat[ism]: The Most Dangerous Religion.

Every religion claims that another one is the most dangerous religion in the world. It’s the world’s biggest blame game. No religion takes it upon themselves to make sure there are no violent elements within their system. They all have radical sects that they for the most part ignore, and rarely condemn. While those radical groups are extremely dangerous, the most dangerous religion in the world isn’t Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, or Buddhism, it’s Statism.

Statism is the centralization of all government power, and maximum authority over every aspect of individual life. Although, that definition leaves out the cult-like attitude many people have towards their governments. That’s the religious part, that’s the real dangerous part. People that worship the government and all of its violence are most dangerous of all religious people. Those are the people that are willing to kill and die for Fascism, Nazism, Communism, Socialism, Crony Capitalism, Oligarchies, or other monolithic governments. That’s what really defines statism, and makes it worse than any other religion.

“Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap people’s minds & then as ceremonial shrouds to bury the dead.” ― Arundhati Roy





