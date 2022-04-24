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The Bible Hidden Meaning.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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768 views • April 24, 2022

The following full-length documentary featuring Eric Dubay, Pastor Bill Donahue, Pastor Ray Hagins, and John St. Julien explores the many esoteric symbolic hidden meanings in the Bible and sheds light on the deeper and more personal and practical wisdom hiding behind the church's literal interpretations. Eric Dubay: http://www.youtube.com/c/ericdubay Bill Donahue: https://www.youtube.com/user/bdona4556 John St. Julien: https://www.youtube.com/user/johnst1111 To learn much more about the hidden meanings in the Bible, please also see the following full-length documentary:  http://www.ericdubay.com/?p=1558 2 Corinthians 3:6 clearly says the scriptures should NOT be read literally. Matthew 13:34 says Jesus never spoke unless it was in parables. He said people who took the word literally were like those who looked but could not see! - Modern fundamentalist Christians who read the Bible literally with their over-active left-brains are missing the whole point. The reason Jesus cast nets to th...


*Suns [Sons] Of God: Origins Of Jesus, Buddha, & Krishna. 

https://rumble.com/v23rze8-suns-sons-of-god-origins-of-jesus-buddha-and-krishna..html


* 9 Bible Proofs of The Serpent Seed Doctrine. || The Definition Of Genesis: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d56f2450-14fc-4044-9d54-d3b73bde0e6f
* Know Your Enemy (intro): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a89194c7-839f-44d6-baa2-71a606c69499
* The Takedown of Organized [Religion] from A2Z: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/67db2052-ddfc-46f3-b1f1-f4178999a44a

•Question Everything Including this Video!
Always do your own research. 
Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say.
"Stay Aware Warriors"

Keywords
biblejohnchristianityisraeljewsreligionegyptbabyloncontrolzionistpeoplebilltemplarhiddenmysterydubayericdonahuekingthoughtrevelationsdecodedallegorysimbolsjulien
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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