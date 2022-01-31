9 Bible Proofs of The Serpent Seed Doctrine. || The Definition Of Genesis.

This doctrine is key to understanding the world we live in today, and truly understanding the symbolic reason and meaning, for why God had to be made flesh in order to redeem humanity. The first book of the Bible, Genesis, is all about genealogy. The noun γενεσις (genesis), literally means origin. Its important to note this meaning, is specifically referring to the origin of genealogy not just the origin of time or creation. Have you ever wondered why Cain’s genealogy is seperate from Adam's? This information was given to us through God's preserved word (but rejected by most), in order to give us believers, a foundation of understanding who we are dealing with, physically and spiritually. Once you understand the genealogy, you will be able to see and read the Bible, through the lense you were meant to, before the children of Cain tampered with our perception of reality, and the books and wording of our Bible. *The Definition of Genesis: Genesis is the Greek title of the first book of the Bible. It comes from the same stock as words such as gene, generation, genealogy and even words such as hydrogen and androgen, and was ultimately derived from the verb γινομαι (ginomai), meaning to be or begin to be: γινομαι The verb γινομαι (ginomai) means to begin to be, or begin to be in a certain state or condition. It's often used to mean to be born, but also to become something, start bearing fruit or the coming about of day or night. It may be used to mean to cause to begin, and thus to create or to perform, or even simply as to happen or to occur. This important verb is the root of familiar words like γενεα (genea), generation, γενεαλογια (genelogia), genealogy, γενεσις (genesis), origin, and γενος (genos), offspring or family. γινομαι , The important verb γινομαι (ginomai) means to be, begin to be, or begin to be in a certain state or condition. It's distinguished from the verb ειμι (eimi), meaning to be, in that the latter expresses a mere existence and the former explicitly the beginning of it; a coming into being. It lives on in the English language in words such as gene, generation and to generate. The adjective γνησιος (gnesios), literally meaning "born". This word was initially used to distinguish a family's biological children from adopted ones (see the noun υιοθεσια, huiothesia, meaning adoption). This word eventually came to be used to distinguish the quality of sentiments that comes from one's most intimate self rather than from an adopted norm or manner (hence our English word "genuine"). Our core verb γινομαι (ginomai) appears to be mostly concerned with the generation of classes and stocks, and the generation of individuals within those classes or stocks. We can conclude, one of the main focuses of the book of Genesis is the genealogy of the two seedlines.





*Suns [Sons] Of God: Origins Of Jesus, Buddha, & Krishna.

https://rumble.com/v23rze8-suns-sons-of-god-origins-of-jesus-buddha-and-krishna..html

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