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And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.
Revelation *9:11*.
*The Hidden Cult. https://www.brighteon.com/d26b6e53-2501-4aa9-b563-3f738f706ffe
*Secret Societies & The New World Order. https://www.brighteon.com/ff971def-c50d-46e8-a166-82c72281a10d
*The Secret Behind Secret Societies. https://www.brighteon.com/2e843d8b-4d2f-4404-a9a3-117777af6e0a
*In Lies WE Trust. https://www.brighteon.com/26cd6e9d-2249-44fd-bbda-dc2d51c6b76e
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