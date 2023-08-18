Create New Account
How to measure Dirty Electricity ?
Published 17 hours ago

A radio is useful tool to get an idea of some of the EMF (Dirty Electricity) in your home.

Be aware that some radio's have noise suppression, which is not the kind of radio you want to buy for detecting EMF.
(New radio models sometimes have noise suppression when the previously models didn't have this.)

The Sony ICF-P26 radio measures frequencies between 530kHz to 1605 kHz.
https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26

Here is a fun experiment with a Star Wars theme you can do if you have a radio:
https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a829a-7997-4974-a39c-508e8ff25c21
https://www.brighteon.com/d934821d-5dcc-4a5f-9cf1-df3501433ca6

You need other devices (not only a radio) to get a complete picture of the full spectrum of manmade EMF in your home, a radio is just a crude device but it's a start. There are simple devices for home use that can measure magnetic fields, electric fields and RFR. The Dirty Electricity (DE) (or EMI) which rides on your cables and radiates in your living space should also be measured with:
a) a simplified device for home use like a Greenwave Dirty Electricity meter, or:
b) with a battery powered oscilloscope (for experts, like some Building Biologists use).

For info on EMF meters watch this video series:

https://www.brighteon.com/40288c41-471e-4983-bda5-be0e35ef6517


