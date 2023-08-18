Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Monitor radiaton goes through walls -------------- Star Wars themed
channel image
Merializer
5 Subscribers
40 views
Published 18 hours ago

Fun EMF experiment.

Not all radio's are the same, here is all the info you need about that:

https://www.brighteon.com/37b9b5af-399e-46d8-8c46-9ee84d3cb216

Link to the video you will need together with a radio:
https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a829a-7997-4974-a39c-508e8ff25c21

Keywords
emfstar warsemrehsmfmonitor flicker teststar wars monitor teststar wars themed flicker teststar wars rhythmmonitor emf testermonitor testemf monitor test

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket