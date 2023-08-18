Monitor radiaton goes through walls -------------- Star Wars themed

Fun EMF experiment.

Not all radio's are the same, here is all the info you need about that:



https://www.brighteon.com/37b9b5af-399e-46d8-8c46-9ee84d3cb216



Link to the video you will need together with a radio:

https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a829a-7997-4974-a39c-508e8ff25c21



