EMF test for TV's and monitors ------- Star Wars themed

STEP 1) Know how to use a simple handheld radio that is suitable for this job (some radio's are better than other and some have noise cancelling, which is something you don't want).

If you are new to this, watch the following video first and read the short but

detailed instructions at the end of the video to learn how to do it:

https://www.brighteon.com/37b9b5af-399e-46d8-8c46-9ee84d3cb216



https://www.brighteon.com/d934821d-5dcc-4a5f-9cf1-df3501433ca6



STEP 2) For an optimal effect, play this video full-screen. I recommend activating loop (right click on the video) if you have a plasma TV e.g. and plan on going outside to see how far the TV emits.

STEP 3) Watching the flicker doesn't bother me (and shouldn't bother most people), but if you think you are sensitive to light flicker, place a piece of cardboard or something in front of your screen.

Even when i place a large piece of thick aluminum foil in front of my monitor i can hear the radiation. Also i hear it when measuring my monitor or TV in another room through a wall.

If it doesn't work:

A) Go closer to the screen or monitor with the radio.

B) Often you must turn the dial on your radio to receive static on a different frequency before it starts working (and double check if the radio is set to AM).

C) If it still doesn't work, try the same on a different TV or monitor.



I based the rhythm on this song:

"The Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme)"

I increased the tempo a bit, because I thought this to be more practical since it's a bit easier to hear the pattern. If you would want to match the tempo to the song, you can use a browser extension like "Video Speed Manager".

Have fun ;-)

I use to think this could be useful to buy new equipment and test a specific screen with this video on YouTube or on a USB stick together with a radio with headphones, but I think it's better done with a Gigahertz ME3851a or ME3951A. See this video and the tips below it:

https://www.brighteon.com/79da6a6f-b9f6-4423-81f0-5c8cabbb78a6



