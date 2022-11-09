How to buy a low EMF TV ? 5 televisions tested ( EMI magnetic RFR electric ) plasma VA IPS QLED

More advice about how to measure in stores can be read here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/l4bh00td5pgr8ce/low_EMF_TV.txt?dl=0



Warning!!

Some people have damage their TV beyond repair trying to open it to disable Wi-Fi. Don't do it without professional help of someone who has experience with your model.



Useful websites about TV's:

https://www.displayspecifications.com/

https://www.rtings.com/tv/



The older Plasma TV with the high amount of dirty electricity was this model:

LG 50PQ30

https://www.lg.com/ca_en/tvs/lg-50PQ30-plasma-tv



Most tests in this 2022 video were done in 2018.

(This video is an edited re-upload.)

Tools used:

Tecsun PL-310ET:

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000189002006.html



Sony ICF-P26:

https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26



Dirty Electricity meters:

https://saticshield.com/satic-emi-line-monitor/



Gigahertz ME3851A:

https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency

https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences



Esmog Spion:

https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/



EMFields pocket PF5

https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences



Star Wars rhythm (read the description of that video):

https://www.brighteon.com/6b7a829a-7997-4974-a39c-508e8ff25c21



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Studies:





EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

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