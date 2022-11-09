How to buy a low EMF TV ? 5 televisions tested ( EMI magnetic RFR electric ) plasma VA IPS QLED

More advice about how to measure in stores can be read here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/l4bh00td5pgr8ce/low_EMF_TV.txt?dl=0

Useful websites about TV's:

https://www.displayspecifications.com/

https://www.rtings.com/tv/

The older Plasma TV with the high amount of dirty electricity was this model:

LG 50PQ30

https://www.lg.com/ca_en/tvs/lg-50PQ30-plasma-tv

Most tests in this 2022 video were done in 2018.

(This video is an edited re-upload.)

Tools used:

Tecsun PL-310ET:

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000189002006.html

Sony ICF-P26:

https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26

Dirty Electricity meters:

https://greenwavefilters.com/dirty-electricity-meter/

https://www.trifield.com/product/em100/

https://www.geotellurique.fr/84-detecteurs-d-electricite-sale-cpl-linky

Gigahertz ME3851A:

https://gigahertz-solutions.de/Elektrosmog-Messgeraete/Niederfrequenz

https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences

Esmog Spion:

https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/



EMFields pocket PF5

https://safelivingtechnologies.com/products/pf5-pocket-emf-detector.html

https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences

Star Wars rhythm (read the description of that video):

https://youtu.be/cVLWRVMosCU