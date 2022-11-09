How to buy a low EMF TV ? 5 televisions tested ( EMI magnetic RFR electric ) plasma VA IPS QLED

More advice about how to measure in stores can be read here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/l4bh00td5pgr8ce/low_EMF_TV.txt?dl=0
Useful websites about TV's:
https://www.displayspecifications.com/
https://www.rtings.com/tv/
The older Plasma TV with the high amount of dirty electricity was this model:
LG 50PQ30
https://www.lg.com/ca_en/tvs/lg-50PQ30-plasma-tv
Most tests in this 2022 video were done in 2018.
(This video is an edited re-upload.)
Tools used:
Tecsun PL-310ET:
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000189002006.html
Sony ICF-P26:
https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26
Dirty Electricity meters:
https://greenwavefilters.com/dirty-electricity-meter/
https://www.trifield.com/product/em100/
https://www.geotellurique.fr/84-detecteurs-d-electricite-sale-cpl-linky
Gigahertz ME3851A:
https://gigahertz-solutions.de/Elektrosmog-Messgeraete/Niederfrequenz
https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences
Esmog Spion:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/
EMFields pocket PF5
https://safelivingtechnologies.com/products/pf5-pocket-emf-detector.html
https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences
Star Wars rhythm (read the description of that video):
https://youtu.be/cVLWRVMosCU
