Best EMF meters Part 1/13 (intro 1) -- Debunking questionable claims --
Published 20 days ago

There is of course no conspiracy, no deception and no lies. That photo-shopped picture at 0:35 e.g. is just ignorance right? (that picture is now removed on Ebay, last time I checked, but it was there at the time of recording, and how long was that there...) And what about the BR-9A for example (at 13:52) ? Are the claims of the debunked devices done on purpose so that people wouldn't be able to measure everything well, but making them think they can?

Timestamp:
20:38 List of EMF meters and what they can measure

emffrequencyfalsecellphonedebunkeddebunkingphonemeterclaimsgigahertzemf-390me3851adetecterdt-1130gq-emf-390me3830bk-iimeterkmeterk mk08fuyi fy876erickhill rt-100erickhillbr-9a

