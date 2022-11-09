Best EMF meters Part 1/13 (intro 1) -- Debunking questionable claims

There is of course no conspiracy, no deception and no lies. That photo-shopped picture at 0:35 e.g. is just ignorance right? (that picture is now removed on Ebay, last time I checked, but it was there at the time of recording, and how long was that there...) And what about the BR-9A for example (at 13:52) ? Are the claims of the debunked devices done on purpose so that people wouldn't be able to measure everything well, but making them think they can?
Timestamp:
20:38 List of EMF meters and what they can measure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.