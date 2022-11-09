Best EMF meters Part 1/13 (intro 1) -- Debunking questionable claims

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There is of course no conspiracy, no deception and no lies. That photo-shopped picture at 0:35 e.g. is just ignorance right? (that picture is now removed on Ebay, last time I checked, but it was there at the time of recording, and how long was that there...) And what about the BR-9A for example (at 13:52) ? Are the claims of the debunked devices done on purpose so that people wouldn't be able to measure everything well, but making them think they can?
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20:38 List of EMF meters and what they can measure