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THE PERBRIGHT INSTITUTE (GB) - DR RASHID BUTAR ASKS YOU TO TAKE A LOOK!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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44 views • December 08, 2021
STILL DONT UNDERSTAND THE GRAPHENE WAVES - LA QUERTA COLUMNA SPAIN - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/

Fauci patent: Vaxxed induced Aids, Biotech Analyst: HIV Glycoprotein 120 contained in vaxx - https://www.brighteon.com/ddc2de16-3daa-4c28-ba16-a8251e541cd5

Dr Andreas Noack: Leaked Pfizer C19 Bioweapon Microscopy Video (English Subtitles) - https://www.brighteon.com/42730777-c5ec-443c-b1dd-40ffc3986378

Warning Humanity - https://www.brighteon.com/6ff63c5c-f456-485e-a7c5-58bcbcbdc669

URGENT WARNING ! - CHOSEN ONES! = https://www.brighteon.com/56b24926-b2ba-4dd1-b319-bb067ef4282c

WHY DOES THE EU DISLIKE CHRISTMAS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/aTUHndEsvyLu/

TRUMP WILL NOT RUN IN 2024 - https://www.brighteon.com/d5ed13dd-a614-49e4-b148-187c6f1b935a

GERMANY VOWS TO LIQUIDATE THE UN-VACCINATED - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LjqkYMaT4yvb/

"New Normal": 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL HAS A STROKE ONE WEEK AFTER GETTING COVID VACCINE - https://www.brighteon.com/27ddf925-bf3a-4d22-acac-29c20a5edeea

PLANDEMIC 3 - https://www.brighteon.com/c62a86f3-094c-4d06-84e2-31163f37f638

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST! - https://www.brighteon.com/ee79e52c-1987-4cae-9b76-748ecb07a0ae

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE? ? ? ? - OMG! - https://www.brighteon.com/f84e9c48-3449-458d-8e92-f251b33d1e6b
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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