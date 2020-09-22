Book of Revelation, Symbolism of the Earth and the Sea

In the Book of Revelation there is the Beast rising out ofthe "Sea" and the other Beast coming up out of the earth.You need to first understand these important Symbolismof "the Sea" and of "the Earth". The different writersof all the books of the Bible were inspired by theHoly Spirit of God. The same Symbolism is used fromthe book of Genesis, in all the books of the Bible,and up to the book of Revelation.The Sea is the Symbolism for the Gentiles, Nations andthe Earth is the Symbolism for the Land of Israel.The other Beast coming up out of the Earth is theBeast coming up out of the Land of Israel.Revelation 13:11And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth;and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.I pasted below the verses that refer to the Gentiles,Nations as "The Sea":Psalm 65:7Which stilleth the noise of the seas, the noise of theirwaves, and the tumult of the people.Psalm 93:3 The floods have lifted up, O Lord, the floods havelifted up their voice; the floods lift up their waves.4 The Lord on high is mightier than the noise of manywaters, yea, than the mighty waves ofthe sea.Isaiah 17:12Woe to the multitude of many people, which make a noiselike the noise of the seas; and to the rushing of nations,that make a rushing like the rushing of mighty waters!Isaiah 60:5Then thou shalt see, and flow together, and thine heartshall fear, and be enlarged; because the abundance of thesea shall be converted unto thee, the forces of the Gentilesshall come unto thee.Jeremiah 6:23They shall lay hold on bow and spear; they are cruel, andhave no mercy; their voice roareth like the sea; and theyride upon horses, set in array as men for war against thee,O daughter of Zion.Isaiah 17:13The nations shall rush like the rushing of many waters: butGod shall rebuke them, and they shall flee far off, and shallbe chased as the chaff of the mountains before the wind, andlike a rolling thing before the whirlwind.Ezekiel 26:3Therefore thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee,O Tyrus, and will cause many nations to come up against thee,as the sea causeth his waves to come up.Jeremiah 50:42They shall hold the bow and the lance: they are cruel, andwill not shew mercy: their voice shall roar like the sea,and they shall ride upon horses, every one put in array,like a man to the battle, against thee, O daughter of Babylon.Revelation 17:15And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where thewhore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations,and tongues.Just as in these verses, in Luke 21, with the same language,the Lord Jesus Christ also used symbolically: "the sea and thewaves roaring".Luke 21:25 And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon,and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations,with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.Important Studies already posted on Brighteon:Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the false Prophet come to yourChurch?You were marked in him with a sealComputer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast666, Buy and Sell, the Number of Solomon2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet DanielMillennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of IsraelThe Third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's VisionsThe Final Battle of Gog and Magog, Judgment of a fallen ArchangelBrighteon Link to 41 Studies already posted: