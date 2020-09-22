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Book of Revelation, Symbolism of the Earth and the Sea
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37 views • September 22, 2020
In the Book of Revelation there is the Beast rising out of
the "Sea" and the other Beast coming up out of the earth.
You need to first understand these important Symbolism
of "the Sea" and of "the Earth". The different writers
of all the books of the Bible were inspired by the
Holy Spirit of God. The same Symbolism is used from
the book of Genesis, in all the books of the Bible,
and up to the book of Revelation.
The Sea is the Symbolism for the Gentiles, Nations and
the Earth is the Symbolism for the Land of Israel.
The other Beast coming up out of the Earth is the
Beast coming up out of the Land of Israel.
Revelation 13:11
And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth;
and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.
I pasted below the verses that refer to the Gentiles,
Nations as "The Sea":
Psalm 65:7
Which stilleth the noise of the seas, the noise of their
waves, and the tumult of the people.
Psalm 93:
3 The floods have lifted up, O Lord, the floods have
lifted up their voice; the floods lift up their waves.
4 The Lord on high is mightier than the noise of many
waters, yea, than the mighty waves of
the sea.
Isaiah 17:12
Woe to the multitude of many people, which make a noise
like the noise of the seas; and to the rushing of nations,
that make a rushing like the rushing of mighty waters!
Isaiah 60:5
Then thou shalt see, and flow together, and thine heart
shall fear, and be enlarged; because the abundance of the
sea shall be converted unto thee, the forces of the Gentiles
shall come unto thee.
Jeremiah 6:23
They shall lay hold on bow and spear; they are cruel, and
have no mercy; their voice roareth like the sea; and they
ride upon horses, set in array as men for war against thee,
O daughter of Zion.
Isaiah 17:13
The nations shall rush like the rushing of many waters: but
God shall rebuke them, and they shall flee far off, and shall
be chased as the chaff of the mountains before the wind, and
like a rolling thing before the whirlwind.
Ezekiel 26:3
Therefore thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee,
O Tyrus, and will cause many nations to come up against thee,
as the sea causeth his waves to come up.
Jeremiah 50:42
They shall hold the bow and the lance: they are cruel, and
will not shew mercy: their voice shall roar like the sea,
and they shall ride upon horses, every one put in array,
like a man to the battle, against thee, O daughter of Babylon.
Revelation 17:15
And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the
whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations,
and tongues.
Just as in these verses, in Luke 21, with the same language,
the Lord Jesus Christ also used symbolically: "the sea and the
waves roaring".
Luke 21:
25 And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon,
and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations,
with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.
Important Studies already posted on Brighteon:
Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the false Prophet come to your
Church?
https://www.brighteon.com/2fc930b3-23d9-4d70-8ea8-d514d0852eaf
You were marked in him with a seal
https://www.brighteon.com/e5109860-c06f-474c-bc57-2ff1fb9ae031
Computer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/8cdda8b9-d6fc-4b50-9b01-1960fbfef6ec
666, Buy and Sell, the Number of Solomon
https://www.brighteon.com/3e58f093-10d3-4c2a-b677-8bceaa90866f
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/d9849125-6adb-4bf6-ad76-65418a87b839
The Third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's Visions
https://www.brighteon.com/649ccbcb-216c-466a-bd8f-4b6831946101
The Final Battle of Gog and Magog, Judgment of a fallen Archangel
https://www.brighteon.com/04ff1e62-0df6-408b-a5da-2e78d988d1a4
Brighteon Link to 41 Studies already posted:
https://www.youtube.com/user/vpyt7/videos
the "Sea" and the other Beast coming up out of the earth.
You need to first understand these important Symbolism
of "the Sea" and of "the Earth". The different writers
of all the books of the Bible were inspired by the
Holy Spirit of God. The same Symbolism is used from
the book of Genesis, in all the books of the Bible,
and up to the book of Revelation.
The Sea is the Symbolism for the Gentiles, Nations and
the Earth is the Symbolism for the Land of Israel.
The other Beast coming up out of the Earth is the
Beast coming up out of the Land of Israel.
Revelation 13:11
And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth;
and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.
I pasted below the verses that refer to the Gentiles,
Nations as "The Sea":
Psalm 65:7
Which stilleth the noise of the seas, the noise of their
waves, and the tumult of the people.
Psalm 93:
3 The floods have lifted up, O Lord, the floods have
lifted up their voice; the floods lift up their waves.
4 The Lord on high is mightier than the noise of many
waters, yea, than the mighty waves of
the sea.
Isaiah 17:12
Woe to the multitude of many people, which make a noise
like the noise of the seas; and to the rushing of nations,
that make a rushing like the rushing of mighty waters!
Isaiah 60:5
Then thou shalt see, and flow together, and thine heart
shall fear, and be enlarged; because the abundance of the
sea shall be converted unto thee, the forces of the Gentiles
shall come unto thee.
Jeremiah 6:23
They shall lay hold on bow and spear; they are cruel, and
have no mercy; their voice roareth like the sea; and they
ride upon horses, set in array as men for war against thee,
O daughter of Zion.
Isaiah 17:13
The nations shall rush like the rushing of many waters: but
God shall rebuke them, and they shall flee far off, and shall
be chased as the chaff of the mountains before the wind, and
like a rolling thing before the whirlwind.
Ezekiel 26:3
Therefore thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee,
O Tyrus, and will cause many nations to come up against thee,
as the sea causeth his waves to come up.
Jeremiah 50:42
They shall hold the bow and the lance: they are cruel, and
will not shew mercy: their voice shall roar like the sea,
and they shall ride upon horses, every one put in array,
like a man to the battle, against thee, O daughter of Babylon.
Revelation 17:15
And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the
whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations,
and tongues.
Just as in these verses, in Luke 21, with the same language,
the Lord Jesus Christ also used symbolically: "the sea and the
waves roaring".
Luke 21:
25 And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon,
and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations,
with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.
Important Studies already posted on Brighteon:
Did you take the Mark of the Beast? Did the false Prophet come to your
Church?
https://www.brighteon.com/2fc930b3-23d9-4d70-8ea8-d514d0852eaf
You were marked in him with a seal
https://www.brighteon.com/e5109860-c06f-474c-bc57-2ff1fb9ae031
Computer Chip or Spiritual Mark of the Beast
https://www.brighteon.com/8cdda8b9-d6fc-4b50-9b01-1960fbfef6ec
666, Buy and Sell, the Number of Solomon
https://www.brighteon.com/3e58f093-10d3-4c2a-b677-8bceaa90866f
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/d9849125-6adb-4bf6-ad76-65418a87b839
The Third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's Visions
https://www.brighteon.com/649ccbcb-216c-466a-bd8f-4b6831946101
The Final Battle of Gog and Magog, Judgment of a fallen Archangel
https://www.brighteon.com/04ff1e62-0df6-408b-a5da-2e78d988d1a4
Brighteon Link to 41 Studies already posted:
https://www.youtube.com/user/vpyt7/videos
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