Revelation 8:9 A great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea.

We will begin with an analysis of the first six Trumpets with links to Studies previously posted on Brighteon.1st Trumpet 1/3 of "Trees" are burned up and all "Grass".The first Angel sounded, and there followed hail and fire mingled with blood2nd Trumpet 1/3 of Creatures in the Sea that had life died, 1/3 of ships are destroyed.3rd trumpet a Star named Wormwood fell on the Waters, many men died because the Waters were made bitter.The third part of the waters became wormwood4th trumpet 1/3 of the light of the Sun, Moon and Stars are darkened.5th Trumpet Locusts with tails like Scorpions torment men which did not have the Seal of God.For their power was in their mouths, and in their tails2nd Part of the 6th Trumpet, 1/3 of Men were killed by horses with Serpent Tails, spewing Fire Smoke and Brimstone.Out of their mouths issued fire and smoke and brimstoneFor the first six Trumpets of Revelation, most people do not realize this is actually the same Event shown at different Angles. We are shown the repercussion of this event upon what is symbolically referred to as "trees", "Grass", "Waters" and "the Light". This Event caused men to be tormented by demons and become spiritually dead.This is all about the fall of Satan and his worship in Jerusalem by Priests and their adepts who had plunged their hands into the innocent blood of Prophets and Saints.As there were seven Trumpets for Jericho, the seven Trumpets of Revelation sounded to warn the Children of Israel that by divine Judgement, Jerusalem will be destroyed, unless they repent of their Sorcery, Doctrines of Devils, Thefts, Abominations, of the slaughter of Prophets and Saints together with the Crucifixion of Christ and the Persecution of the early Church.For the second Trumpet, we can read: "a great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea: and the third part of the sea became blood". The Mountain and the Sea and Ships in question are directly related to these verses:Matthew 1718 And Jesus rebuked the devil; and he departed out of him: and the child was cured from that very hour.19 Then came the disciples to Jesus apart, and said, Why could not we cast him out?20 And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this MOUNTAIN, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.21 Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.Matthew 4:19And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.Revelation 8:9... and the third part of the ships were destroyed.The Mountain burning with Fire is the Devil, it fell upon the Sea and destroyed 1/3 of the Ships of the Fishermen. The 1/3 part of the Fish which were in the sea, and had life, died. This is a direct reference to the Persecution of the Early Church. Some fishes due to the Persecution and Tribulation renounced the Faith and denied Christ.Matthew 1320 But he that received the seed into stony places, the same is he that heareth the word, and anon with joy receiveth it;21 Yet hath he not root in himself, but dureth for a while: for when tribulation or persecution ariseth because of the word, by and by he is offended.To confirm all this, you can read the fourth Seal: 1/3 of the Light of Christ and of the Church was darkened.The Wormwood of the third Trumpet also confirms the same thing, the preaching of Doctrines of Devils and their worship by Priests and their devotees in Jerusalem. You should read the Study linked to it (beginning of this message).Jeremiah 23:15Therefore thus saith the Lord of hosts concerning the prophets; Behold, I will feed them with wormwood, and make them drink the water of gall: for from the prophets of Jerusalem is profaneness gone forth into all the land.All the following verses are about the fall of Satan:Revelation 12:9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.Revelation 8:10 And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven ,,,Revelation 9:1 And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the earth...(then it can be read that it opened the bottomless pit and smoke darkened the sun)Revelation 8:12 And the fourth angel sounded, and the third part of the sun was smitten,Revelation 8:7 The first angel sounded, and there followed hail and fire mingled with blood, and they were cast upon the earth ...Luke 10:18And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven.