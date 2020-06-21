OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS ISSUED FIRE AND SMOKE AND BRIMSTONE (Revelation 9:17)

Deuteronomy 18:18I will raise them up a Prophet from among their brethren, likeunto thee, and will put my words in his mouth; and he shall speak unto them all that I shall command him.Jeremiah 1:9Then the Lord put forth his hand, and touched my mouth. And the Lord said unto me, Behold, I have put my words in thy mouth.The Lord put His Words in the Mouth of His Prophets, so they can bring God's People to repentance and guide them to Salvation.Jeremiah 23:16Thus saith the Lord of hosts, Hearken not unto the words of the prophets that prophesy unto you: they make you vain: they speak a vision of their own heart, and not out of the mouth of the Lord.False Prophets are the mouth of the devil, they deceive, corrupt, and teach false doctrines that lead to Perdition.Matthew 23:13But woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for yeshut up the kingdom of heaven against men: for ye neithergo in yourselves, neither suffer ye them that are enteringto go in.Matthew 23:15Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.Luke 11:46And he said, Woe unto you also, ye lawyers! for ye lade men with burdens grievous to be borne, and ye yourselves touch not the burdens with one of your fingers.Luke 11:52Woe unto you, lawyers! for ye have taken away the key ofknowledge: ye entered not in yourselves, and them that wereentering in ye hindered.With false teachings and deceiving doctrines, not only the religious leaders of the Jews of the time of Jesus were sending their devotees straight to "hell" (Genenna), they persecuted the Church trying to prevent believers to enter the Kingdom of God.With the smoke, fire and brimstone coming out of themouth of the false prophets, multitudes believing their devilish doctrines, were deceived to crucify the Son of God and shed the innocent blood of His Saints and were lead straight to Genenna.Revelation 9:18By these three was the third part of men killed,BY THE FIRE, AND BY THE SMOKE, AND BY THE BRIMSTONE, WHICHISSUED OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS.Revelation 9:17And thus I saw the horses in the vision, and them that saton them, having breastplates of fire, and of jacinth, andbrimstone: and the heads of the horses were as the heads of lions; AND OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS ISSUED FIRE AND SMOKE AND BRIMSTONE.In Revelation 9:17 the Hordes of Hell were riding upon theses human "horses" which had heads of Lions, they crucified the Son of God, they persecuted the early Church and slaughtered the Saints.On the other hand, smoke, fire and brimstone are coming out of the mouths of the false prophets of our time and are leading multitudes straight to ... God only knows where.Related Study:AWESOME BIBLE PROPHECIES (The Church should learn from what happened)Very important Studies and Videos at my Brighteon Channel: