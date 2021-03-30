Revelation 8:11 The third Part of the Waters became Wormwood

Before publishing information, Mr. Mike Adams does check his sources to verify if this is not fake News. I believe he should have applied the same ethical process to the Article he read about the Book of Revelation, in his Situation Update, Mar 24th, 2021 - God's Great Reset and surviving the tribulation:(reading of Article by Mr. Adams starts at the Time Frame 58:56)In Revelation, it is very important to note that in the first Chapter, right at the beginning, in the first verse, this is what can be read:Rev 1:1The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants THINGS WHICH MUST SHORTLY COME TO PASS...Don't believe that the Book of Revelation is solely about Future Events. This is mostly about things which shortly came to pass during the time of the Early Church.In the same Chapter 1, Apostle John was told to write things he had seen, "things which are" at the time that he wrote the Book of Revelation and also things which would be hereafter.Rev 1:19Write the things which thou hast seen, and the things which are, and the things which shall be hereafter...Revelation is divided into 3 parts, things that were, that are at the time Revelation was written and things that would be hereafter, but mostly things that shortly came to pass during the life time of Apostle John. Presently it is almost 2,000 years after Revelation was written, it is obvious that most of these events have already occurred.The article that Mr. Adams read, speaks about a "Star" falling from heaven into "the Earth". In Revelation it can also be read that Christ had seven "Stars" in his right Hand and these "Stars" were the Angels of the Seven Churches.Revelation 1:20The mystery of the seven stars which thou sawest in my right hand, and the seven golden candlesticks. The seven stars are the angels of the seven churches...Also in Revelation 6:13 it is written,"And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth": could it be possible they were fallen Angels?Prophet Isaiah wrote the following:Isaiah 9:15... the prophet that teacheth lies, he is the tail.In the Book of Revelation it is written about the Dragon, that old serpent, the Devil and his false Prophet:Revelation 12:4And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth...It is obvious that the above verse is not talking about literal Stars but rather about Angels of Heaven.In the Article that was read, it was quoted verses of Revelation 8:Rev 8:10And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters;11 And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.Mr. Adams stated that some folks believe the above verses are about Radiations poisoning rivers and springs, there is a major problem with this: the Bible has clearly revealed what is Wormwood!Deuteronomy 29:18Lest there should be among you man, or woman, or family, or tribe, whose heart turneth away this day from the Lord our God, to go and serve the gods of these nations; lest there should be among you a root that beareth gall and wormwood;Proverbs 5:3 For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil:4 But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a two-edged sword.5 Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell.6 Lest thou shouldest ponder the path of life, her ways are moveable, that thou canst not know them.Jeremiah 9:15... Behold, I will feed them, even this people, with wormwood, and give them water of gall to drink.Jeremiah 23:15Therefore thus saith the Lord of hosts concerning the prophets; Behold, I will feed them with wormwood, and make them drink the water of gall: for from the prophets of Jerusalem is profaneness gone forth into all the land.Mr. Adams only sells good, organic and fully tested food to his customers. On the spiritual side, he should lead to the living Waters, and only offer clean spiritual food to people who trust him.Mr. Adams should take heed and beware of the bitter leaven of the Pharisees and of the Sadducees, their dough is pure wormwood mixed with concentrated water of gall!Take the time to read these Studies:Revelation 6:12 The sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as bloodThe Seventh Trumpet and the End of the WorldRevelation 16:12 Water of the Euphrates was dried up, that the way of the Kings of the East be preparedFor their Power is in their Mouths and in their Tails