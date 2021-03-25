Revelation 16:12 Euphrates' Water was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared

In the Book of Revelation the word "water" is also used to symbolize People and Multitude.Revelation 17:15And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues.Revelation 19:6And I heard as it were the voice of a great multitude, and as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of mighty thunderings, saying, Alleluia: for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.Knowing that "water" also means People and Multitude, may appear to solve the Mystery of the Sixth Vial of the Book of Revelation, but in reality it does not.Let's begin with the Events which lead to the fulfillment of the Sixth Vial. Some knowledge of the History of the Northern Region of the Euphrates will help us understand what happened.Revelation 16:12And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.The Romans kept Legions of Soldiers along the bank of the Euphrates in Turkey (Cappadocia) and in Syria to protect their frontier from external threats of invasion. After the Jewish Revolt of 66 AD, Nero appointed Vespasian as the commander of the Army of Syria to quell the Rebellion.During the winter of 66/67 Vespasian arrived in Syria and gathered in Antioch, Soldiers which were garrisoned by the Euphrates together with a large number of auxiliary Troops from Antioch and Syrian Provinces.King Agrippa ll with his Army joined Vespasian's forces and other allies from the area. From Antioch, Vespasian then moved South to Ptolemais where he was met by his Son Titus who came from Egypt with the Tenth and Fifth Legions.To the Prophet Daniel it was revealed these Events, he had visions of Angels and of an Archangel that were bound by an Oath. You can search the title of this related Study on Brighteon or click on the link:Loose the four angels which are bound on the great river EuphratesIn the Book of Revelation we can also find this verse about the Sixth Trumpet and the Euphrates:Revelation 9:14... Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates.15 And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men.According to the Jewish Historian Josephus, with an army of more than 60,000 Soldiers, Vespasian and Titus invaded the Holy Land.The two legions that came with Titus from Egypt were previously stationed at the Euphrates. The majority of the 48,000 Soldiers that came to Ptolemais with Vespasian, were from Syria and the Euphrates with also some Contingents from the neighboring regions.On the Jewish Side, Josephus estimated that 1.1 million non-combatants died during the siege and fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD and 97,000 were lead in Captivity as Slaves. In Galilee 100,000 people were killed...To understand the Sixth Vial, we must also consider this historical Event: in 536 BC, Cyrus diverted the Euphrates River and through its dry bed, his army invaded and conquered Babylon. It is symbolically written in the Sixth Seal of the Book of Revelation that the Water of Euphrates was dried up to divulge in a veiled manner the siege of Jerusalem and its imminent fall.Revelation 142 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen...Revelation 144 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.To understand how the Water of the Euphrates that was dried up, prepared the way of the "Kings" of the East, (meaning the siege and destruction of Jerusalem with the Temple and the religious System that persecuted the Early Church), make sure to read:Second Coming of Christ - exact Timing in RevelationRevelation 1:6And hath made us kings and priests unto God and his Father; to him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.Revelation 5:10And hast made us unto our God kings and priests: and we shall reign on the earth.Revelation 17:14These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.