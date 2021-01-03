Revelation 6:12 The sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood;

This is a continuation of the Study that was just posted on Brighteon about the opening of the Sixth Seal of the Book of Revelation. It is highly recommended that you read first:"I beheld when he had opened the sixth Seal"Revelation 6:12And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood;Most people reading this verse of the Sixth Seal think this is concerning the end of our World. The Holy Spirit gave this Revelation to the Apostle John that this event is directly related to the Prophecy of Joel:Joel 2:31The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.To the Apostle Peter the Holy Spirit revealed that this Prophecy of Joel "shall come to pass in the last days", not the last days of our time but rather regarding the end of "the world" that existed after the crucifixion of Christ. Peter called the people of Jerusalem to repent before the terrible day of Judgment of God that would cause the Destruction of the Temple and the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD.The establishment of the Church changed the world, after the fall of Jerusalem the Church came back to Jerusalem and grew through out the Holy Land. The Gospel was spread through out the known World. Paul became the Apostle of the Gentiles...The Day of Pentecost, some people thought the disciples were drunk because they could hear them speaking in their own native languages and here is what Peter told them:Acts 2:15 For these are not drunken, as ye suppose, seeing it is but the third hour of the day.16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke:20 THE SUN SHALL BE TURNED INTO DARKNESS, AND THE MOON INTO BLOOD, before the great and notable day of the Lord come:21 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.The opening of the sixth Seal has nothing to do with the End of our World, this was the announcement of impending judgment over the Land of Israel. This was the proclamation of the Day of the Lord, a day of Vengeance, Retribution and "Recompense" for the shedding of the innocent blood of the Prophets, the Crucifixion of Christ and Persecution of the Early Church by the Religious Leaders of Jerusalem.Joel 2:10The earth shall quake before them; the heavens shall tremble: the sun and the moon shall be dark, and the stars shall withdraw their shining:11 And the Lord shall utter his voice before his army: for his camp is very great: for he is strong that executeth his word: for the day of the Lord is great and very terrible; and who can abide it?12 Therefore also now, saith the Lord, turn ye even to me with all your heart, and with fasting, and with weeping, and with mourning:13 And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the Lord your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth him of the evil.In the Book of Revelation the Holy Spirit revealed to Apostle John that Babylon the Whore is actually Jerusalem: therefore the Prophecy of Isaiah against Babylon, does also apply to Jerusalem:Isaiah 13:9 Behold, the day of the Lord cometh, cruel both with wrath and fierce anger, to lay the land desolate: and he shall destroy the sinners thereof out of it.10 For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine.11 And I will punish the world for their evil, and the wicked for their iniquity; and I will cause the arrogancy of the proud to cease, and will lay low the haughtiness of the terrible.12 I will make a man more precious than fine gold; even a man than the golden wedge of Ophir.13 Therefore I will shake the heavens, and the earth shall remove out of her place, in the wrath of the Lord of hosts, and in the day of his fierce anger.