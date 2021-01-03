I beheld when he had opened the sixth Seal

To better understand the symbolism used in the Book ofRevelation for the Land of Israel and for the Gentiles,Nations, read this Study:"I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth"(In Revelation, "Sea" signifies Gentiles and "Earth" refers to the Land of Israel.)Revelation 6:9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under thealtar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God,and for the testimony which they held:10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord,holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on themthat dwell on the earth?11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and itwas said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season,until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that shouldbe killed as they were, should be fulfilled.Just after the 5th Seal was opened and the souls of the Martyrs,slain Prophets and Saints of the early Church cried unto God,when will you avenge our blood on the inhabitants of the Land ofIsrael, they were told to wait a little season, because moreinnocent blood would still be shed. Then the Sixth Seal was opened.The key verse that will make it clear what the sixth seal is about,is pasted below:Revelation 6:15 And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men,and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, andevery free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of themountains;16 AND SAID TO THE MOUNTAINS AND ROCKS, FALL ON US, AND HIDE USfrom the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from thewrath of the Lamb:Now let's compare Revelation 6 verse 16 to what Jesus said whenthey were leading him to be crucified:Luke 23:27 And there followed him a great company of people, and ofwomen, which also bewailed and lamented him.28 But Jesus turning unto them said, Daughters of Jerusalem,weep not for me, but weep for yourselves, and for your children.29 For, behold, the days are coming, in the which they shallsay, Blessed are the barren, and the wombs that never bare,and the paps which never gave suck.30 THEN SHALL THEY BEGIN TO SAY TO THE MOUNTAINS, FALL ON US;AND TO THE HILLS, COVER US.31 For if they do these things in a green tree, what shall bedone in the dry?(Jesus quoted Hosea 10:8:... they shall say to the mountains,Cover us; and to the hills, Fall on us.)The Sixth Seal was opened when inhabitants of Jerusalemand of the land of Israel began to say to the "Mountains","the Rocks" and the "Hills" to fall on them and to coverthem from God who sits on his Judgment Throne and from theWrath of Jesus. After the cry of the Souls of the Martyrsfor God to avenge their innocent blood on the inhabitantsof the Land of Israel, from the throne of God, Judgmentwas rendered. The time of Vengeance and Retribution wasdeclared, the innocent blood of the Prophets, of the Lambof God and of his Saints will be required of the wickedand perverse Generation. By divine and righteous Judgment:the Temple, the city of Jerusalem, Cities of the Land ofIsrael will be destroyed...Revelation 6:12 And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo,there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black assackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood;13 AND THE STARS OF HEAVEN FELL UNTO THE EARTH, EVEN AS AFIG TREE CASTETH HER UNTIMELY FIGS, WHEN SHE IS SHAKENOF A MIGHTY WIND.14 AND THE HEAVEN DEPARTED AS A SCROLL WHEN IT IS ROLLEDTOGETHER; and every mountain and island were moved outof their places.Isaiah 34 King James Version (KJV)Come near, ye nations, to hear; and hearken, ye people:let the earth hear, and all that is therein; the world, andall things that come forth of it.2 For the indignation of the Lord is upon all nations, andhis fury upon all their armies: he hath utterly destroyedthem, he hath delivered them to the slaughter.3 Their slain also shall be cast out, and their stink shallcome up out of their carcases, and the mountains shall bemelted with their blood.4 AND ALL THE HOST OF HEAVEN SHALL BE DISSOLVED, AND THEHEAVENS SHALL BE ROLLED TOGETHER AS A SCROLL: AND ALL THEIRHOST SHALL FALL DOWN, AS THE LEAF FALLETH OFF FROM THE VINE,AND A FALLING FIG FROM THE FIG TREE.5 For my sword shall be bathed in heaven: behold, it shallcome down upon Idumea, and upon the people of my curse, tojudgment.6 The sword of the Lord is filled with blood, it is madefat with fatness, and with the blood of lambs and goats,with the fat of the kidneys of rams: for the Lord hath asacrifice in Bozrah, and a great slaughter in the land ofIdumea.7 And the unicorns shall come down with them, and thebullocks with the bulls; and their land shall be soakedwith blood, and their dust made fat with fatness.8 For it is the day of the Lord's vengeance, and theyear of recompences for the controversy of Zion.