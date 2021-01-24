The Seventh Trumpet and the End of the World

You think the 7th Trumpet is about the End of the World as we know it Today, I am glad to give you the News: you are wrong!



So what is then the Seventh Trumpet all about?



To very quickly understand the seven Trumpets of the Book of Revelation, we will compare these three verses pasted below to three verses of Joshua 6:



Revelation 8:

1 And when he had opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven about the space of half an hour.

2 And I saw the seven angels which stood before God; and to them were given seven trumpets.



Revelation 11:

15 And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.



Joshua 6 is about the Siege of Jericho, the Tribes of Israel were told to go around the fortified walls of the City Seven Days. They were commanded to remain completely silent, only seven Priest would blow the trumpets before them. The Seventh Day, the Trumpets would blow seven Times and then to only shout after the seventh time the trumpets would blow.



Joshua 6:

10 And Joshua had commanded the people, saying, Ye shall not shout, nor make any noise with your voice, neither shall any word proceed out of your mouth, until the day I bid you shout; then shall ye shout.



Joshua 6:

6 And Joshua the son of Nun called the priests, and said unto them, Take up the ark of the covenant, and let seven priests bear seven trumpets of rams' horns before the ark of the Lord.



Joshua 6:

16 And it came to pass at the seventh time, when the priests blew with the trumpets, Joshua said unto the people, Shout; for the Lord hath given you the city.



In the Book of Revelation, the seven Angels who stand before God were given seven Trumpets, heaven remained silent and when the seventh Trumpet sounded there was a great shout in Heaven and Babylon the great City fell. For each Trumpet that sounded it was proclaimed the reason why that city in question would be destroyed, if she does not repent.



Revelation 18:2

And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.



Previously when the 5th Seal was opened, under the Altar, the souls of the Prophets who were slain for the word of God and of the Saints who were killed for the Testimony of Jesus Christ cried with a loud voice, "How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?"



In Revelation 5:8 we learn there were "Golden Vials full of odours, which are the prayers of saints".



When the seventh Seal was opened and seven Angels were given seven Trumpets, at the same time another Angel offered at the Altar "the Prayers of the Saints" with incense in the "Golden Censer" which is in the Holy of Holies.



Revelation 8:

5 And the angel took the censer, and filled it with fire of the altar, and cast it into the earth: and there were voices, and thunderings, and lightnings, and an earthquake.



All related to the "prayers of the Saints" and the "golden vials" and the Golden Censer that was cast into "the Earth", 7 Angels came out of the tabernacle of the testimony in heaven and were given seven "golden vials" filled with the Wrath of God.



Revelation 16:1

And I heard a great voice out of the temple saying to the seven angels, Go your ways, and pour out the vials of the wrath of God upon the earth.



Originally the Golden Vials were filled with the Prayers of the Saints, after they were offered in the Golden Censer and ascended up into the "Nostrils" of God, the Golden Vials then were called the vials of the Wrath of God. As for the Censor that was cast into the Earth, the Vials were poured.over the Earth.



Executing the judgment rendered by God, each of the seven Angels blew their Trumpets until the fall and destruction of the City. The seven Vials were also cast upon "the Earth" bringing seven Plagues.



It is clearly understood that this was all about the destruction of a City condemned by God. The question that still remains: what City is it?



Rev 18:24

And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth.



Matthew 23:

34 Wherefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, and wise men, and scribes: and some of them ye shall kill and crucify; and some of them shall ye scourge in your synagogues, and persecute them from city to city:

35 That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.



Luke 13:

34 O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, which killest the prophets, and stonest them that are sent unto thee; how often would I have gathered thy children together, as a hen doth gather her brood under her wings, and ye would not!

35 Behold, your house is left unto you desolate...