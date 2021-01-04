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(Revelation 8:7) The first angel sounded, and there followed hail and fire mingled with blood
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27 views • January 04, 2021
Num:5:12: Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them,
If any man's wife go aside, and commit a trespass against him,
13: And a man lie with her carnally, and it be hid from the eyes
of her husband, and be kept close, and she be defiled, and there
be no witness against her, neither she be taken with the manner;
14: And the spirit of jealousy come upon him, and he be jealous
of his wife, and she be defiled: or if the spirit of jealousy
come upon him, and he be jealous of his wife, and she be not
defiled:
15: Then shall the man bring his wife unto the priest, and he
shall bring her offering for her, the tenth part of an ephah
of BARLEY meal; he shall pour no oil upon it, nor put frankincense
thereon; for IT IS AN OFFERING OF JEALOUSY, AN OFFERING OF
MEMORIAL, BRINGING INIQUITY TO REMEMBRANCE.
Like the Prophet Hosea buying the whore with barley, the priest
also would put the offering of memorial composed of barley into
the hand of the adulterous woman. The jealousy offering of iniquity
was also accompanied with bitter water causing a curse. The
unfaithful woman would drink holy water mixed with the dust of
the floor of the Tabernacle, the bitter water would cause her
belly to swell and her thigh to rot.
Even though the visions of the Book of Revelation portrayed
Jerusalem as a whore that was drunk with the blood of the Saints
and with the wine of spiritual Fornication and sorcery, we cannot
help but come to the realization that the prophetic writings also relate
to disloyal Churches of our time which are heavily intoxicated with
the bitter waters of Spiritual Prostitution. When taking into
consideration all the relevant passages of the old Testament, it can be
understood that not only Israel and Jerusalem of the time of Jesus but
the Church of Apostasy is also presenting the Jealousy
Offering of her seed of perdition. As for the land of Egypt heaven
is also raining hail upon her field of barley.
Ex:9:23: And Moses stretched forth his rod toward heaven: and the
LORD sent thunder and hail, and the fire ran along upon the
ground; and the LORD rained hail upon the land of Egypt.
24: So there was HAIL, AND FIRE MINGLED WITH THE HAIL, very
grievous, such as there was none like it in all the land of Egypt
since it became a nation.
25: And the hail smote throughout all the land of Egypt all that
was in the field, both man and beast; and the hail smote EVERY
HERB OF THE FIELD, AND BRAKE EVERY TREE OF THE FIELD.
Rv:8:7: The first angel sounded, and there followed HAIL AND FIRE
MINGLED WITH BLOOD, and they were cast upon the earth: and THE
THIRD PART OF TREES WAS BURNT UP, AND ALL GREEN GRASS WAS BURNT UP.
Ex:9:31: And the FLAX and the BARLEY was smitten: for the barley
was in the ear, and the flax was bolled.
32: BUT THE WHEAT AND THE RIE WERE NOT SMITTEN: FOR THEY WERE NOT
GROWN UP.
In spite of the pounding stones of hail, the blazing fire of lightning,
the mighty winds of the storm, and the raging waters of the flood of
spiritual Deception, the wheat and the rie were not at all smitten.
The Barley Generation of the land of Israel of the time of Jesus was
lost but the Wheat and the Rie were still safely sprouting under the
surface of the ground, they grew until the appointed time and there
was an abundant Harvest.
Presently the fire of the Jealousy Anointing, falling as lightening from
heaven and running upon the ground of the unfaithful Church, is entirely
destroying her harvest of barley. All the sheep of the Servants of the
Pharaohs of the Anointing of Iniquity that are left outside in the field
are spiritually dead. Only the herds of the Servants of the Pharaohs of
the false Gospel that were placed in shelters far away from the fire
of the anointing of deceit are still alive.
Ex:9:20: He that feared the word of the LORD among the servants
of Pharaoh made his servants and his cattle flee into the houses:
21: And he that regarded not the word of the LORD left his
servants and his cattle in the field.
Faithful servants sound the Alarm, blow the horn, spread the news:
make sure that all the lost sheep, that could be exposed to the Fire
of the Anointing of Perdition falling from heaven, are brought back
to the Father's Home. Gather the remaining living sheep under the
Rock of Salvation.
Ex:9:Send therefore now, and gather thy cattle, and all that
thou hast in the field; FOR UPON EVERY MAN AND BEAST WHICH SHALL
BE FOUND IN THE FIELD, AND SHALL NOT BE BROUGHT HOME, THE HAIL
SHALL COME DOWN UPON THEM, AND THEY SHALL DIE.
Make sure to read:
Many men died of the waters because they were made bitter (Revelation 8:11)
https://www.brighteon.com/470d1285-bd00-48af-a555-13b6984a027f
Let him take the water of life freely (Revelation 22:17)
https://www.brighteon.com/f7bb18c7-847c-4876-8905-5aa5ea9a87c6
Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
If any man's wife go aside, and commit a trespass against him,
13: And a man lie with her carnally, and it be hid from the eyes
of her husband, and be kept close, and she be defiled, and there
be no witness against her, neither she be taken with the manner;
14: And the spirit of jealousy come upon him, and he be jealous
of his wife, and she be defiled: or if the spirit of jealousy
come upon him, and he be jealous of his wife, and she be not
defiled:
15: Then shall the man bring his wife unto the priest, and he
shall bring her offering for her, the tenth part of an ephah
of BARLEY meal; he shall pour no oil upon it, nor put frankincense
thereon; for IT IS AN OFFERING OF JEALOUSY, AN OFFERING OF
MEMORIAL, BRINGING INIQUITY TO REMEMBRANCE.
Like the Prophet Hosea buying the whore with barley, the priest
also would put the offering of memorial composed of barley into
the hand of the adulterous woman. The jealousy offering of iniquity
was also accompanied with bitter water causing a curse. The
unfaithful woman would drink holy water mixed with the dust of
the floor of the Tabernacle, the bitter water would cause her
belly to swell and her thigh to rot.
Even though the visions of the Book of Revelation portrayed
Jerusalem as a whore that was drunk with the blood of the Saints
and with the wine of spiritual Fornication and sorcery, we cannot
help but come to the realization that the prophetic writings also relate
to disloyal Churches of our time which are heavily intoxicated with
the bitter waters of Spiritual Prostitution. When taking into
consideration all the relevant passages of the old Testament, it can be
understood that not only Israel and Jerusalem of the time of Jesus but
the Church of Apostasy is also presenting the Jealousy
Offering of her seed of perdition. As for the land of Egypt heaven
is also raining hail upon her field of barley.
Ex:9:23: And Moses stretched forth his rod toward heaven: and the
LORD sent thunder and hail, and the fire ran along upon the
ground; and the LORD rained hail upon the land of Egypt.
24: So there was HAIL, AND FIRE MINGLED WITH THE HAIL, very
grievous, such as there was none like it in all the land of Egypt
since it became a nation.
25: And the hail smote throughout all the land of Egypt all that
was in the field, both man and beast; and the hail smote EVERY
HERB OF THE FIELD, AND BRAKE EVERY TREE OF THE FIELD.
Rv:8:7: The first angel sounded, and there followed HAIL AND FIRE
MINGLED WITH BLOOD, and they were cast upon the earth: and THE
THIRD PART OF TREES WAS BURNT UP, AND ALL GREEN GRASS WAS BURNT UP.
Ex:9:31: And the FLAX and the BARLEY was smitten: for the barley
was in the ear, and the flax was bolled.
32: BUT THE WHEAT AND THE RIE WERE NOT SMITTEN: FOR THEY WERE NOT
GROWN UP.
In spite of the pounding stones of hail, the blazing fire of lightning,
the mighty winds of the storm, and the raging waters of the flood of
spiritual Deception, the wheat and the rie were not at all smitten.
The Barley Generation of the land of Israel of the time of Jesus was
lost but the Wheat and the Rie were still safely sprouting under the
surface of the ground, they grew until the appointed time and there
was an abundant Harvest.
Presently the fire of the Jealousy Anointing, falling as lightening from
heaven and running upon the ground of the unfaithful Church, is entirely
destroying her harvest of barley. All the sheep of the Servants of the
Pharaohs of the Anointing of Iniquity that are left outside in the field
are spiritually dead. Only the herds of the Servants of the Pharaohs of
the false Gospel that were placed in shelters far away from the fire
of the anointing of deceit are still alive.
Ex:9:20: He that feared the word of the LORD among the servants
of Pharaoh made his servants and his cattle flee into the houses:
21: And he that regarded not the word of the LORD left his
servants and his cattle in the field.
Faithful servants sound the Alarm, blow the horn, spread the news:
make sure that all the lost sheep, that could be exposed to the Fire
of the Anointing of Perdition falling from heaven, are brought back
to the Father's Home. Gather the remaining living sheep under the
Rock of Salvation.
Ex:9:Send therefore now, and gather thy cattle, and all that
thou hast in the field; FOR UPON EVERY MAN AND BEAST WHICH SHALL
BE FOUND IN THE FIELD, AND SHALL NOT BE BROUGHT HOME, THE HAIL
SHALL COME DOWN UPON THEM, AND THEY SHALL DIE.
Make sure to read:
Many men died of the waters because they were made bitter (Revelation 8:11)
https://www.brighteon.com/470d1285-bd00-48af-a555-13b6984a027f
Let him take the water of life freely (Revelation 22:17)
https://www.brighteon.com/f7bb18c7-847c-4876-8905-5aa5ea9a87c6
Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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