(Revelation 8:7) The first angel sounded, and there followed hail and fire mingled with blood

Num:5:12: Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them,If any man's wife go aside, and commit a trespass against him,13: And a man lie with her carnally, and it be hid from the eyesof her husband, and be kept close, and she be defiled, and therebe no witness against her, neither she be taken with the manner;14: And the spirit of jealousy come upon him, and he be jealousof his wife, and she be defiled: or if the spirit of jealousycome upon him, and he be jealous of his wife, and she be notdefiled:15: Then shall the man bring his wife unto the priest, and heshall bring her offering for her, the tenth part of an ephahof BARLEY meal; he shall pour no oil upon it, nor put frankincensethereon; for IT IS AN OFFERING OF JEALOUSY, AN OFFERING OFMEMORIAL, BRINGING INIQUITY TO REMEMBRANCE.Like the Prophet Hosea buying the whore with barley, the priestalso would put the offering of memorial composed of barley intothe hand of the adulterous woman. The jealousy offering of iniquitywas also accompanied with bitter water causing a curse. Theunfaithful woman would drink holy water mixed with the dust ofthe floor of the Tabernacle, the bitter water would cause herbelly to swell and her thigh to rot.Even though the visions of the Book of Revelation portrayedJerusalem as a whore that was drunk with the blood of the Saintsand with the wine of spiritual Fornication and sorcery, we cannothelp but come to the realization that the prophetic writings also relateto disloyal Churches of our time which are heavily intoxicated withthe bitter waters of Spiritual Prostitution. When taking intoconsideration all the relevant passages of the old Testament, it can beunderstood that not only Israel and Jerusalem of the time of Jesus butthe Church of Apostasy is also presenting the JealousyOffering of her seed of perdition. As for the land of Egypt heavenis also raining hail upon her field of barley.Ex:9:23: And Moses stretched forth his rod toward heaven: and theLORD sent thunder and hail, and the fire ran along upon theground; and the LORD rained hail upon the land of Egypt.24: So there was HAIL, AND FIRE MINGLED WITH THE HAIL, verygrievous, such as there was none like it in all the land of Egyptsince it became a nation.25: And the hail smote throughout all the land of Egypt all thatwas in the field, both man and beast; and the hail smote EVERYHERB OF THE FIELD, AND BRAKE EVERY TREE OF THE FIELD.Rv:8:7: The first angel sounded, and there followed HAIL AND FIREMINGLED WITH BLOOD, and they were cast upon the earth: and THETHIRD PART OF TREES WAS BURNT UP, AND ALL GREEN GRASS WAS BURNT UP.Ex:9:31: And the FLAX and the BARLEY was smitten: for the barleywas in the ear, and the flax was bolled.32: BUT THE WHEAT AND THE RIE WERE NOT SMITTEN: FOR THEY WERE NOTGROWN UP.In spite of the pounding stones of hail, the blazing fire of lightning,the mighty winds of the storm, and the raging waters of the flood ofspiritual Deception, the wheat and the rie were not at all smitten.The Barley Generation of the land of Israel of the time of Jesus waslost but the Wheat and the Rie were still safely sprouting under thesurface of the ground, they grew until the appointed time and therewas an abundant Harvest.Presently the fire of the Jealousy Anointing, falling as lightening fromheaven and running upon the ground of the unfaithful Church, is entirelydestroying her harvest of barley. All the sheep of the Servants of thePharaohs of the Anointing of Iniquity that are left outside in the fieldare spiritually dead. Only the herds of the Servants of the Pharaohs ofthe false Gospel that were placed in shelters far away from the fireof the anointing of deceit are still alive.Ex:9:20: He that feared the word of the LORD among the servantsof Pharaoh made his servants and his cattle flee into the houses:21: And he that regarded not the word of the LORD left hisservants and his cattle in the field.Faithful servants sound the Alarm, blow the horn, spread the news:make sure that all the lost sheep, that could be exposed to the Fireof the Anointing of Perdition falling from heaven, are brought backto the Father's Home. Gather the remaining living sheep under theRock of Salvation.Ex:9:Send therefore now, and gather thy cattle, and all thatthou hast in the field; FOR UPON EVERY MAN AND BEAST WHICH SHALLBE FOUND IN THE FIELD, AND SHALL NOT BE BROUGHT HOME, THE HAILSHALL COME DOWN UPON THEM, AND THEY SHALL DIE.Make sure to read:Many men died of the waters because they were made bitter (Revelation 8:11)Let him take the water of life freely (Revelation 22:17)Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: