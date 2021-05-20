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50) Dr Pierre Gilbert (1995): tecnologia 5G/6G e vacinas paramagnéticas
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768 views • May 20, 2021
ATENÇÃO - Cuidado com as crianças!
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Dr Pierre Gilbert: Total Control Through Mandatory Vaccines Will Cause People Who Can't Think To Become Zombies | May 19, 2021: https://www.brighteon.com/76099a61-8ac4-46de-bd8c-e97cbe3fbcf6
(vídeo completo) Dr. Pierre Gilbert 1995 Speech English Translation: Globalist Tyranny, Freemasons & Zombies | May 19, 2021: https://www.brighteon.com/60c5fce6-60c6-4a2a-b77f-b351fa2ad8bd
Genocídio do Ruanda induzido por EMF's: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/op-nevoeiro-carmezim.pdf
A falsidade do argumento térmico: https://www.brighteon.com/7f5bb717-bd7d-4b51-8488-a1ebb021907a
Sobre cristais líquidos | CIA, Vaccins, Médecine militaire expérimentale et cristaux liquides - Serge Monast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T-A5JPOr70
Cristalografia: efeitos EMF sobre a coerência quântica: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjLecizn_rc
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MAIS:
37) Telecomunicações "inteligentes" (Leuren Moret): https://www.brighteon.com/797bfff0-7875-4188-bc90-58ae129b4b95
21) Radiação microondas mata neurónios | Dr. Suleyman Kaplan (2014)
https://www.brighteon.com/3548fdba-c326-4812-9a02-a7db06cafd8c
29) 2021 - 50 anos de microondas tóxicas e cancerígenas
https://www.brighteon.com/5de8f925-d466-48da-91a1-1fd1394e60bb
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ESTUDOS
"The efficiency of delivery of DNA vaccines is often relatively low compared to protein vaccines. The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in improving the efficiency of gene delivery both in vitro and in vivo.": https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Citado em:
Nanoparticle systems for cancer vaccine. Wen R, Umeano AC, Kou Y, Xu J, Farooqi AA. Nanomedicine (Lond). 2019 Mar;14(5):627-648. doi: 10.2217/nnm-2018-0147. Epub 2019 Feb 26. PMID: 30806568 Free PMC article. Review.
Magnetically enhanced nucleic acid nucleic acid delivery. ten years of magnetifection - progress and prospects (2011): https://www.brighteon.com/2b53cbd5-eb12-44d3-b461-ed5aa6580d3e
Superparamagnetic nanoparticles for effective delivery of malaria DNA vaccine. Al-Deen FN, Ho J, Selomulya C, Ma C, Coppel R. Langmuir. 2011 Apr 5;27(7):3703-12. doi: 10.1021/la104479c. Epub 2011 Mar 1. PMID: 21361304
Polyethyleneimine-associated polycaprolactone-Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles as a gene delivery vector. Kim MC, Lin MM, Sohn Y, Kim JJ, Kang BS, Kim DK. J Biomed Mater Res B Appl Biomater. 2017 Jan;105(1):145-154. doi: 10.1002/jbm.b.33519. Epub 2015 Oct 6. PMID: 26443109
Magnetofection: a reproducible method for gene delivery to melanoma cells. Prosen L, Prijic S, Music B, Lavrencak J, Cemazar M, Sersa G. Biomed Res Int. 2013;2013:209452. doi: 10.1155/2013/209452. Epub 2013 Jun 3. PMID: 23862136 Free PMC article.
Recent advances in superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) for in vitro and in vivo cancer nanotheranostics. Kandasamy G, Maity D. Int J Pharm. 2015 Dec 30;496(2):191-218. doi: 10.1016/j.ijpharm.2015.10.058. Epub 2015 Oct 28. PMID: 26520409 Review.
Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles: magnetic nanoplatforms as drug carriers. Wahajuddin, Arora S. Int J Nanomedicine. 2012;7:3445-71. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S30320. Epub 2012 Jul 6. PMID: 22848170 Free PMC article. Review.
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Dr Pierre Gilbert: Total Control Through Mandatory Vaccines Will Cause People Who Can't Think To Become Zombies | May 19, 2021: https://www.brighteon.com/76099a61-8ac4-46de-bd8c-e97cbe3fbcf6
(vídeo completo) Dr. Pierre Gilbert 1995 Speech English Translation: Globalist Tyranny, Freemasons & Zombies | May 19, 2021: https://www.brighteon.com/60c5fce6-60c6-4a2a-b77f-b351fa2ad8bd
Genocídio do Ruanda induzido por EMF's: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/op-nevoeiro-carmezim.pdf
A falsidade do argumento térmico: https://www.brighteon.com/7f5bb717-bd7d-4b51-8488-a1ebb021907a
Sobre cristais líquidos | CIA, Vaccins, Médecine militaire expérimentale et cristaux liquides - Serge Monast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T-A5JPOr70
Cristalografia: efeitos EMF sobre a coerência quântica: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjLecizn_rc
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
MAIS:
37) Telecomunicações "inteligentes" (Leuren Moret): https://www.brighteon.com/797bfff0-7875-4188-bc90-58ae129b4b95
21) Radiação microondas mata neurónios | Dr. Suleyman Kaplan (2014)
https://www.brighteon.com/3548fdba-c326-4812-9a02-a7db06cafd8c
29) 2021 - 50 anos de microondas tóxicas e cancerígenas
https://www.brighteon.com/5de8f925-d466-48da-91a1-1fd1394e60bb
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
ESTUDOS
"The efficiency of delivery of DNA vaccines is often relatively low compared to protein vaccines. The use of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) to deliver genes via magnetofection shows promise in improving the efficiency of gene delivery both in vitro and in vivo.": https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Citado em:
Nanoparticle systems for cancer vaccine. Wen R, Umeano AC, Kou Y, Xu J, Farooqi AA. Nanomedicine (Lond). 2019 Mar;14(5):627-648. doi: 10.2217/nnm-2018-0147. Epub 2019 Feb 26. PMID: 30806568 Free PMC article. Review.
Magnetically enhanced nucleic acid nucleic acid delivery. ten years of magnetifection - progress and prospects (2011): https://www.brighteon.com/2b53cbd5-eb12-44d3-b461-ed5aa6580d3e
Superparamagnetic nanoparticles for effective delivery of malaria DNA vaccine. Al-Deen FN, Ho J, Selomulya C, Ma C, Coppel R. Langmuir. 2011 Apr 5;27(7):3703-12. doi: 10.1021/la104479c. Epub 2011 Mar 1. PMID: 21361304
Polyethyleneimine-associated polycaprolactone-Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles as a gene delivery vector. Kim MC, Lin MM, Sohn Y, Kim JJ, Kang BS, Kim DK. J Biomed Mater Res B Appl Biomater. 2017 Jan;105(1):145-154. doi: 10.1002/jbm.b.33519. Epub 2015 Oct 6. PMID: 26443109
Magnetofection: a reproducible method for gene delivery to melanoma cells. Prosen L, Prijic S, Music B, Lavrencak J, Cemazar M, Sersa G. Biomed Res Int. 2013;2013:209452. doi: 10.1155/2013/209452. Epub 2013 Jun 3. PMID: 23862136 Free PMC article.
Recent advances in superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) for in vitro and in vivo cancer nanotheranostics. Kandasamy G, Maity D. Int J Pharm. 2015 Dec 30;496(2):191-218. doi: 10.1016/j.ijpharm.2015.10.058. Epub 2015 Oct 28. PMID: 26520409 Review.
Superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles: magnetic nanoplatforms as drug carriers. Wahajuddin, Arora S. Int J Nanomedicine. 2012;7:3445-71. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S30320. Epub 2012 Jul 6. PMID: 22848170 Free PMC article. Review.
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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