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Corona Flu vs Family... 'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
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33 views • August 04, 2020
Are there families disintegrating due to this corona flu virus?
When this corona flu virus really started in Jan 2020 I could from my many years of experience with the jobcenters, the municipality, the politicians and the media 'smell' that something was wrong. My 'Bullchit detector' is very sharp.
The first thing I did was to fact check what a virus actually was (infection/inflammation) and what the statistics were in terms of 'death rates'. I posted this on FB with links to verify that the Politicians and the Media again lied. Exactly the same as what happens with Legal Security at the JobCenters.
https://www.facebook.com/notes/jobcenter-k%C3%B8benhavn-k%C3%B8benhavns-kommune/fakta-vedr-corona-influenzavirus-covid-19/500529070593287/
The 'death toll' with (not of) corona did not match what the Politicians told.
Lies, deception, manipulation. Things are connected.
2 years ago the world also had a flu virus that was bad.
Here more died than there are now. Why was Denmark not shut down there?
Which 'authorities' recommended Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to shut down Denmark? A 'decision' all parliamentary parties voted YES in less than 24 hours.
Answer: 28 maj 2020. Debatten: Coronakrisens pris
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oC0Q3cnKXiei/
And which is most dangerous, Corona or Lockdown?
https://www.facebook.com/notes/jobcenter-k%C3%B8benhavn-k%C3%B8benhavns-kommune/hvad-er-farligst-corona-eller-lockdown/3125095394247073/
Many honest Doctors who stand up and tell what is going on are blocked and censored by all the social media. Why?
https://search.bitchute.com/renderer?query=Frontline+Doctors
Who governs and controls Denmark?
http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157&;page=56
20 juni 2020. Falke vs. "Folkebevægelsen For Frihed"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwYlUtQuBok&;list=PLCN-We_Vlru7eZbh8418AqCtztTiPvAt4&index=15
And now there will probably be a 'Mask' order/recommendation soon in Denmark... Stop Wearing Face Masks People, Your Killing Yourselves..
https://www.brighteon.com/ec61d104-8cf8-497e-a411-d3489ed5cb19
JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.brighteon.com/6db8eddc-3210-4449-8d9b-094818c23022
18 maj 2020 Demonstration
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ae6TIO0LRPS8/
What your momma should have told you but never knew herself 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=5033f8a7-bfb5-40d4-8f89-6fb95ea299a6&;index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3&;index=1
Order Out of Chaos - Ordo Ab Chao
https://www.brighteon.com/20cdc7ac-5dad-4819-9078-292722e57da7
OUT OF SHADOWS OFFICIAL 2020
https://youtu.be/0wTiCxXgrJw
Some of my research since Jan 2020.
I did not even know what was going on.
#FallCabal #Agenda21 #Agenda30 #Agenda2030 #Event201 #ID2020 #5G #60Ghz #Coronavirus #Toxicvirus #Vaccines #Stop5G #TowersOfDeath #5G_IsRadiationPoisoning #Stop5GWorldWide #VaccinesExposed #Fear #WWG1WGA #Truth #FreeSpeech #FuckCensorship #DepopulationAgenda #PLANDEMIC
#L133 = #Undtagelsestilstand #Tvang #Tvangsfjernelse #Tvangsindlæggelse #Tvangsvaccination #Tvangsvaciner #Coronavirus #Covid19 #DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip #RFID #Biohacking #Vaxxed #Vaxxed2 #DOSED #Vaccines_Exposed #TheTruthAboutVaccines #TheTruthAbout5G #TheTruthAboutCoronavirus #5GDocumentary
#Patent666 #Microsoft #BillGates #WHO #BigPharma
#OUTOFSHADOWS #HollyWood #Manipulation #Indoctrination #PizzaGate #Adrenochrome #SaveTheChildren #pedofiles #BradNodickPitt #Luciferians #Annunaki #Nephilim #Illuminati #cannibals #ChildTrafficking #PedoGateNews #EpsteinCoverup #Epstein #Clinton #Obama #NewWorldOrder #Freemasons #Masons #Depopulation #Bloomberg #WakeUpSheep
Please do you own research. I urge you to accept nothing as the truth. Please do you own research and double-check everything I present to you. That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker.
Things are connected. Connect the Dots.
--------------------------
Well thank you Mr Jesus
Thank you for the game
I've been through many changes
But you're still the same
For things are gettin' heavy
Just about these days
Seems like the whole world is failing
Will there be no more delays.
Oh sister and brother
And sweet little mother
Let's go let's go go the mill
On Fatherless Hill,
Oh oh yeah
And let's pray
Wo wo wo let's pray
Wo wo wo let's pray
Let us pray for the wind to come
For the wind to come.
They say my very father
Is gettin' on his way
On a slow boat to China
Oh mother what a day!
So now when the devil tells me
What's wrong and what is right
Should I then be peaceful
Or should I stand up and fight?
Chorus...
Goodbye father.
Hello there in the desert
Now let me tell you what
We're lookin' out for water
But I just think I heard a shot.
Now was that silly me me
Or was it stupid you?
We're lookin' out for water yeah
But are we gettin' through?
Chorus...
When this corona flu virus really started in Jan 2020 I could from my many years of experience with the jobcenters, the municipality, the politicians and the media 'smell' that something was wrong. My 'Bullchit detector' is very sharp.
The first thing I did was to fact check what a virus actually was (infection/inflammation) and what the statistics were in terms of 'death rates'. I posted this on FB with links to verify that the Politicians and the Media again lied. Exactly the same as what happens with Legal Security at the JobCenters.
https://www.facebook.com/notes/jobcenter-k%C3%B8benhavn-k%C3%B8benhavns-kommune/fakta-vedr-corona-influenzavirus-covid-19/500529070593287/
The 'death toll' with (not of) corona did not match what the Politicians told.
Lies, deception, manipulation. Things are connected.
2 years ago the world also had a flu virus that was bad.
Here more died than there are now. Why was Denmark not shut down there?
Which 'authorities' recommended Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to shut down Denmark? A 'decision' all parliamentary parties voted YES in less than 24 hours.
Answer: 28 maj 2020. Debatten: Coronakrisens pris
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oC0Q3cnKXiei/
And which is most dangerous, Corona or Lockdown?
https://www.facebook.com/notes/jobcenter-k%C3%B8benhavn-k%C3%B8benhavns-kommune/hvad-er-farligst-corona-eller-lockdown/3125095394247073/
Many honest Doctors who stand up and tell what is going on are blocked and censored by all the social media. Why?
https://search.bitchute.com/renderer?query=Frontline+Doctors
Who governs and controls Denmark?
http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157&;page=56
20 juni 2020. Falke vs. "Folkebevægelsen For Frihed"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwYlUtQuBok&;list=PLCN-We_Vlru7eZbh8418AqCtztTiPvAt4&index=15
And now there will probably be a 'Mask' order/recommendation soon in Denmark... Stop Wearing Face Masks People, Your Killing Yourselves..
https://www.brighteon.com/ec61d104-8cf8-497e-a411-d3489ed5cb19
JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.brighteon.com/6db8eddc-3210-4449-8d9b-094818c23022
18 maj 2020 Demonstration
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ae6TIO0LRPS8/
What your momma should have told you but never knew herself 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=5033f8a7-bfb5-40d4-8f89-6fb95ea299a6&;index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3&;index=1
Order Out of Chaos - Ordo Ab Chao
https://www.brighteon.com/20cdc7ac-5dad-4819-9078-292722e57da7
OUT OF SHADOWS OFFICIAL 2020
https://youtu.be/0wTiCxXgrJw
Some of my research since Jan 2020.
I did not even know what was going on.
#FallCabal #Agenda21 #Agenda30 #Agenda2030 #Event201 #ID2020 #5G #60Ghz #Coronavirus #Toxicvirus #Vaccines #Stop5G #TowersOfDeath #5G_IsRadiationPoisoning #Stop5GWorldWide #VaccinesExposed #Fear #WWG1WGA #Truth #FreeSpeech #FuckCensorship #DepopulationAgenda #PLANDEMIC
#L133 = #Undtagelsestilstand #Tvang #Tvangsfjernelse #Tvangsindlæggelse #Tvangsvaccination #Tvangsvaciner #Coronavirus #Covid19 #DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip #RFID #Biohacking #Vaxxed #Vaxxed2 #DOSED #Vaccines_Exposed #TheTruthAboutVaccines #TheTruthAbout5G #TheTruthAboutCoronavirus #5GDocumentary
#Patent666 #Microsoft #BillGates #WHO #BigPharma
#OUTOFSHADOWS #HollyWood #Manipulation #Indoctrination #PizzaGate #Adrenochrome #SaveTheChildren #pedofiles #BradNodickPitt #Luciferians #Annunaki #Nephilim #Illuminati #cannibals #ChildTrafficking #PedoGateNews #EpsteinCoverup #Epstein #Clinton #Obama #NewWorldOrder #Freemasons #Masons #Depopulation #Bloomberg #WakeUpSheep
Please do you own research. I urge you to accept nothing as the truth. Please do you own research and double-check everything I present to you. That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker.
Things are connected. Connect the Dots.
--------------------------
Well thank you Mr Jesus
Thank you for the game
I've been through many changes
But you're still the same
For things are gettin' heavy
Just about these days
Seems like the whole world is failing
Will there be no more delays.
Oh sister and brother
And sweet little mother
Let's go let's go go the mill
On Fatherless Hill,
Oh oh yeah
And let's pray
Wo wo wo let's pray
Wo wo wo let's pray
Let us pray for the wind to come
For the wind to come.
They say my very father
Is gettin' on his way
On a slow boat to China
Oh mother what a day!
So now when the devil tells me
What's wrong and what is right
Should I then be peaceful
Or should I stand up and fight?
Chorus...
Goodbye father.
Hello there in the desert
Now let me tell you what
We're lookin' out for water
But I just think I heard a shot.
Now was that silly me me
Or was it stupid you?
We're lookin' out for water yeah
But are we gettin' through?
Chorus...
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