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Stop Wearing Face Masks People, Your Killing Yourselves...
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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91 views • July 26, 2020
Note: Banned from YouTube, info below.

Published 18 june 2020. 4:35 min
For the actual science regarding wearing a facemark, visit https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask
There is specific Federal Laws under ADA and HIPPA as well..

Why Smart people dont or refuse to wear masks
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/mask-not-mask-question/

The longer you keep wearing a FACE MASK the longer your cause harm to your body...
Not only that because of Paranoia and mask Nazi's your causing HARM to everyone else around you

Medical Director, Dr. Rashid A. Buttar, is a graduate of the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery.
He trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon and Director of Emergency Medicine while serving in the U.S. Army.

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+rashid+buttar&;t=hk&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rashid_Buttar

Note: There are some 'problems' with this video, I'm tryid to fix it but it's not easy. This video are only 4:35 min long. I dont understand that it say the duration is 1:45:23
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Hi Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune,

As you may know, our Community Guidelines describe which content we allow – and don’t allow – on YouTube. Your video Stop Wearing Face Masks People, Your Killing Yourselves... was flagged to us for review. Upon review, we’ve determined that it violates our guidelines and we’ve removed it from YouTube.

We know that this might be disappointing, but it's important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all. If content breaks our rules, we remove it. If you think we've made a mistake, you can appeal and we'll take another look. Keep reading for more details.

Video content restrictions
YouTube does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19, including on methods to prevent, treat, or diagnose COVID-19 and means of transmission of COVID-19. Learn more here.
Impact on your account

This removal has not resulted in a Community Guidelines strike or penalty on your account. However, we still encourage you to review all of your content to make sure it's in line with our Community Guidelines. Additional violations could result in strikes against your account, or even lead to account termination.

How you can respond
If you believe this was a mistake, we'd like to hear from you. To appeal this removal, please submit this form. Our team will thoroughly review your appeal and will contact you again soon.
Sincerely,
- The YouTube Team
Keywords
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