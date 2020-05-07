Who rules this world. and how and why? Get the answer here.

What makes people believe in conspiracies?Documentary written and narrated by author, historian and producer Francis Richard ConollyOriginal Title: JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)3h 28min | Documentary, History, War | Video 19 November 2014This documentary is full of facts not theories and if it doesn't leave you in a blind rage ready to strangle every player in this grand theatre of lies murder and theft then you were clearly not paying attention. You're going to need to watch this a few times at least.This is one of the only documentaries that actually speaks on the real Secret Societies which for most are still a secret.The film begins its labyrinthine tale during the era of World War I, when the wealthiest and most powerful figures of industry discovered the immense profits to be had from a landscape…JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick tells a story of western history like you have never heard before.Writer Francis Richard Conolly created and narrated this documentary which explains how we came to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, an event that has changed the course of history right until the present day.Begining during the major industrial revolution in the US before WW1, a few major barons controlled a monopoly over the food, oil, banking, armament and property industries with one family residing over them all. The Rothschilds, a name many of you will most likely be familiar with.With World War 1 raging it was feared that the then youthful capitalism would itself collapse. In reality, the opposite happened and those at the very top of the system gained an enormous amount of wealth very quickly, becoming richer than any other humans in history.One crucial lesson learned by the elite was war meant huge profits were to be had, but it wasn't just profits the Illuminati could get from War. The defeated countries could be bought up for next to nothing and then used to bolster capitalism should communism rise to be a significant threat.Francis Richard Conolly extensively researched for the Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick documentary so it really isn't possible to give you a full scope of the film without really going to town. In the two hour production, you will see a lot of interesting evidence presented with verifiable facts.