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Order Out of Chaos - Ordo Ab Chao (Full Documentary 2020)
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66 views • May 16, 2020
Ordo Ab Chao: out of chaos, comes order: one of the oldest mottos of Craft Freemasonry.
The puppetmasters create "dis order" so the people will demand "order". The price of "order" always entails a handing over of control and loss of freedom on the part of the citizenry. Out of "chaos" comes "order" - THEIR order - their new WORLD order.
https://www.orwelltoday.com/stagedevents.shtml
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ordo+Ab+Chao&t=hj&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Latin_phrases_(O)#ordo_ab_chao
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry
The puppetmasters create "dis order" so the people will demand "order". The price of "order" always entails a handing over of control and loss of freedom on the part of the citizenry. Out of "chaos" comes "order" - THEIR order - their new WORLD order.
https://www.orwelltoday.com/stagedevents.shtml
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ordo+Ab+Chao&t=hj&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Latin_phrases_(O)#ordo_ab_chao
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry
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