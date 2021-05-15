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Fauci the Cockwomble
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73 views • May 15, 2021
Fauci the Cockwomble
Fauci the Cockwomble
REQUIRED VEIWING
Super Important to see how every aspect of the pandemc was invented, tested, and lied about during the this pivotal event.
Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide
https://www.roxytube.com/v/9lIZHq
Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide.
it was the practice run. Same Agenda. Set the whole stage for this 'covid bullshit' [worldwide takeover enslavement of humanity]. Without it they could not have possibly placed us in this predicament. Also where they INVENTED all the medical fallacies they are using to strangle the world. [Viruses, contagions, pandemics, epidemics, lockdowns, vaccines and worldwide pandemics] That's why I said its important.
1 The "Spanish Influenza" was 100% caused by the fancy new serum they the elite decided to inject into returning soldiers and then the rest of the population. Ostensibly out of boredom and desire to see what happens
2 The injected people got sick and either died, or didn't die. The ones who didn't die and were resilient to the 'serum' were blamed for 'spreading' dangerous infections to other people. The viral contagion myth is born.
3 The leadership closed stores, schools and businesses, said everyone needed to wear masks as dangerous spreaders of disease, and stay in their homes or be arrested. he Lockdown myth was born, though never called that.
4 People wised up to the fact that only those injected with the serum ever got the 'virus' or died. People stopped taking the serum.
5 Said Serum shipped to all other third world countries like none of steps 1-4 happened and the entire scenario played out again in several countries, then the world. Dangerous worldwide pandemic myth born.
6 The Medical Establishment was then instructed to ignore the "Koch Postulates", and using this "outbreak" as the shining example, instruct everyone to fear dangerous contagious viruses. The vaccine myth was born.
This whole event has nearly been forgotten and the only way we know any of this is through resilient people who took the risk to document the truth.
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS
https://www.brighteon.com/909421a5-26b6-4e83-aa44-3d622a711806
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OGxBNy
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON
https://www.brighteon.com/3191e871-afef-48fe-b071-44135c244634
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JJgWD2
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/FEMA-EMPLOYEE-WARNS-OF-FINAL-DEPOPULATION-MOVE-COMING-SOON:f?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Fauci the Cockwomble
REQUIRED VEIWING
Super Important to see how every aspect of the pandemc was invented, tested, and lied about during the this pivotal event.
Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide
https://www.roxytube.com/v/9lIZHq
Why the "Spanish Influenza event" NEEDs to be looked at and understood by every person worldwide.
it was the practice run. Same Agenda. Set the whole stage for this 'covid bullshit' [worldwide takeover enslavement of humanity]. Without it they could not have possibly placed us in this predicament. Also where they INVENTED all the medical fallacies they are using to strangle the world. [Viruses, contagions, pandemics, epidemics, lockdowns, vaccines and worldwide pandemics] That's why I said its important.
1 The "Spanish Influenza" was 100% caused by the fancy new serum they the elite decided to inject into returning soldiers and then the rest of the population. Ostensibly out of boredom and desire to see what happens
2 The injected people got sick and either died, or didn't die. The ones who didn't die and were resilient to the 'serum' were blamed for 'spreading' dangerous infections to other people. The viral contagion myth is born.
3 The leadership closed stores, schools and businesses, said everyone needed to wear masks as dangerous spreaders of disease, and stay in their homes or be arrested. he Lockdown myth was born, though never called that.
4 People wised up to the fact that only those injected with the serum ever got the 'virus' or died. People stopped taking the serum.
5 Said Serum shipped to all other third world countries like none of steps 1-4 happened and the entire scenario played out again in several countries, then the world. Dangerous worldwide pandemic myth born.
6 The Medical Establishment was then instructed to ignore the "Koch Postulates", and using this "outbreak" as the shining example, instruct everyone to fear dangerous contagious viruses. The vaccine myth was born.
This whole event has nearly been forgotten and the only way we know any of this is through resilient people who took the risk to document the truth.
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS
https://www.brighteon.com/909421a5-26b6-4e83-aa44-3d622a711806
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OGxBNy
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON
https://www.brighteon.com/3191e871-afef-48fe-b071-44135c244634
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JJgWD2
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/FEMA-EMPLOYEE-WARNS-OF-FINAL-DEPOPULATION-MOVE-COMING-SOON:f?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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