IDF Killing American Soldiers in Syria?

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Similarly to the IDF snipers creating chaos in Syria, Israeli is sending out it's IDF snipers to cause more hatred in the American military. This rifle looks like a modified Galil The Galil is a different sort of sniper rifle. The Israel defense department took the standard Galil assault rifle, re-chambered it to 7.62x51mm NATO, added a slick little adjustable stock that folds for transport, mounted the bi-pod to the front of the receiver (as opposed to the barrel).
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