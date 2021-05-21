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Must Listen To This Man!!!”Enough Is Enough!!!”...”Awaken Ones Are Not Doing Enough!!!”
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705 views • May 21, 2021
Must Listen To This Man!!!”Enough Is Enough!!!”...”Awaken Ones Are Not Doing Enough!!!”
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Watch also:
Lawrence B. Palevsky, M.D. Sets The C-19 Record Straight On
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Nobel Prize Winner Reveals-Covid Vaccine Is 'Creating Variants'&Vaccine Roll-Out Is Colossal Mistake
https://www.brighteon.com/351c3da1-b6d1-429c-afdf-3a198be87f87
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https://www.brighteon.com/49d5664e-b9b8-46c4-b6eb-2a757603a20f
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https://www.brighteon.com/e1c785e4-b761-4afc-aabc-ec34117d34f4
Watch Closely - This Is How Some Are "Vaccinated" In Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/94cac385-6c22-4970-9426-83db895f8257
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