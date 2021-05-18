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Watch Closely - This Is How Some Are "Vaccinated" In Israel
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2468 views • May 18, 2021
Watch Closely - This Is How Some Are "Vaccinated" In Israel
Needle goes to man's T-Shirt not arm. So they know...
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This Is How The Process Of Public Vaccination Among Stars And Politicians Goes
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Even Nurses Know..Watch Closely !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/5b5b380e-795f-48dc-b89b-083ceadae648
Canadian Health Minister Fake a Flu Shot - Cap Is Still On????
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Canadian Health Minister Fake a Flu Shot - Cap Is Still On???? Slow Motion
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Needle Bends??? - Another Fake Jab - Benjamin Netanyahu
https://www.brighteon.com/00a62062-5d52-4460-8ae6-6c0bfe09a13b
Another Fake Jab - Stretching Bent Needle To Open🙄???
https://www.brighteon.com/08725de5-bd49-4815-bc4e-d7c73abe04cc
Fake Jab - Empty Syringe ???
https://www.brighteon.com/cf0d1554-32b6-4940-bc47-07dacc64e7de
Belgium Minister Bart Somers Gets Fake Jab
https://www.brighteon.com/25931e73-9bf2-4eb3-b6a2-90755721f469
Anthony Hopkins Fakes Getting The Vax
https://www.brighteon.com/fed03b56-a57a-4ee8-88c8-2858d8d419fd
No Needle??,No Pushing The Plunger??
https://www.brighteon.com/c33ce9a8-4e1d-4e1f-b9bb-a4bb0a2c6e38
Where Is The Needle???
https://www.brighteon.com/c8c8e367-d388-4c79-997a-7d0a9201723a
Mariah Carey Pretending To Get Vaccine In Propaganda Stunt For The Gates Foundation
https://www.brighteon.com/a09c5fe9-7e7b-4353-b9cc-a05e9cb774ac
Empty Syringe???
https://www.brighteon.com/d8291f77-4043-467d-a053-e01ebbe3be1a
Needle goes to man's T-Shirt not arm. So they know...
Watch also:
This Is How The Process Of Public Vaccination Among Stars And Politicians Goes
https://www.brighteon.com/3ce0ded7-db83-4933-bc86-afda1d70ff4d
Even Nurses Know..Watch Closely !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/5b5b380e-795f-48dc-b89b-083ceadae648
Canadian Health Minister Fake a Flu Shot - Cap Is Still On????
https://www.brighteon.com/f37899c8-3762-423e-8d3e-07a04067a3aa
Canadian Health Minister Fake a Flu Shot - Cap Is Still On???? Slow Motion
https://www.brighteon.com/6bddde5d-1629-4bff-9b7b-b93f38fdd771
Needle Bends??? - Another Fake Jab - Benjamin Netanyahu
https://www.brighteon.com/00a62062-5d52-4460-8ae6-6c0bfe09a13b
Another Fake Jab - Stretching Bent Needle To Open🙄???
https://www.brighteon.com/08725de5-bd49-4815-bc4e-d7c73abe04cc
Fake Jab - Empty Syringe ???
https://www.brighteon.com/cf0d1554-32b6-4940-bc47-07dacc64e7de
Belgium Minister Bart Somers Gets Fake Jab
https://www.brighteon.com/25931e73-9bf2-4eb3-b6a2-90755721f469
Anthony Hopkins Fakes Getting The Vax
https://www.brighteon.com/fed03b56-a57a-4ee8-88c8-2858d8d419fd
No Needle??,No Pushing The Plunger??
https://www.brighteon.com/c33ce9a8-4e1d-4e1f-b9bb-a4bb0a2c6e38
Where Is The Needle???
https://www.brighteon.com/c8c8e367-d388-4c79-997a-7d0a9201723a
Mariah Carey Pretending To Get Vaccine In Propaganda Stunt For The Gates Foundation
https://www.brighteon.com/a09c5fe9-7e7b-4353-b9cc-a05e9cb774ac
Empty Syringe???
https://www.brighteon.com/d8291f77-4043-467d-a053-e01ebbe3be1a
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