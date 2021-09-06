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Reiner Fuellmich interview together whit professor Björn Hammarskjöld about situation in World and Sweden 2021 09 06 in SWEDEN IS BEING REVIEWED SERIES/SVERIGE GRANSKAS SERIEN
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2090 views • September 06, 2021
Dr Reiner Fuellmich and Professor Björn Hammarskjöld interviewed again by Ulf Bittner in SWEDEN IS BEING REVIEWED series.
See earlier interviews here
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sverigegranskas
and here
https://www.brighteon.com/9b398da6-1b55-46be-8836-733015148f26
https://www.brighteon.com/e2f6523f-ad2d-43d2-8ede-cc5e5c609dcb
https://www.brighteon.com/c3abbc6e-47f2-47b5-9c88-4ae8d8e23127
"Vaccines" harms and kills humanity generally and systematically and are the worst crime against humanity in the history of mankind
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
That humanity and the nation of Sweden's citizens are exposed to the most worthy crime in human history is obvious, facts and proofs exist for this systematic and general harming and killing activity that school medicine is demonstrably conducting in both the USA, Europe and Sweden, and other parts of the world, with this so-called "vaccines", which are a medical drug experiment and a genetic experiment in which humanity is the guinea pigs
Mankind has never before been subjected to anything like this and in Sweden the nation of Sweden people is being denied what the law implies, namely the right to be fully informed and enlightened that this is a medical drug experiment and a genetic experiment, thus denying Patient Law, the Helsinki Declaration and the Nuremberg Convention
The "vaccines" are not normal vaccines, the nation of Sweden's people has been grossly deliberately planned and fraudulently deceived that these are normal vaccines, which these "vaccines" clearly are not.
See this video interview and spread to all your networks
Many thanks to lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and Professor Björn Hammarskjöld who are defending humanity worldwide against this medical tyrannical mafia that obviously claims to take over the whole world with this general and systematic harming and killing activity that is being conducted against humanity with these so-called "vaccines"/bioweapons
Best regards
Ulf Bittner
Read more about situation i Sweden
http://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/
See earlier interviews here
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sverigegranskas
and here
https://www.brighteon.com/9b398da6-1b55-46be-8836-733015148f26
https://www.brighteon.com/e2f6523f-ad2d-43d2-8ede-cc5e5c609dcb
https://www.brighteon.com/c3abbc6e-47f2-47b5-9c88-4ae8d8e23127
"Vaccines" harms and kills humanity generally and systematically and are the worst crime against humanity in the history of mankind
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
That humanity and the nation of Sweden's citizens are exposed to the most worthy crime in human history is obvious, facts and proofs exist for this systematic and general harming and killing activity that school medicine is demonstrably conducting in both the USA, Europe and Sweden, and other parts of the world, with this so-called "vaccines", which are a medical drug experiment and a genetic experiment in which humanity is the guinea pigs
Mankind has never before been subjected to anything like this and in Sweden the nation of Sweden people is being denied what the law implies, namely the right to be fully informed and enlightened that this is a medical drug experiment and a genetic experiment, thus denying Patient Law, the Helsinki Declaration and the Nuremberg Convention
The "vaccines" are not normal vaccines, the nation of Sweden's people has been grossly deliberately planned and fraudulently deceived that these are normal vaccines, which these "vaccines" clearly are not.
See this video interview and spread to all your networks
Many thanks to lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and Professor Björn Hammarskjöld who are defending humanity worldwide against this medical tyrannical mafia that obviously claims to take over the whole world with this general and systematic harming and killing activity that is being conducted against humanity with these so-called "vaccines"/bioweapons
Best regards
Ulf Bittner
Read more about situation i Sweden
http://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/
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