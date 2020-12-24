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SVERIGE GRANSKAS: MARIANNE LILJEHOLT Avsätt Sveriges Regering Omedelbart 2020 12 22
LegeNet
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Ulf Bittner berättar:

SoundCloud stängde ner SVERIGE GRANSKAS 2020-12-23 kl. 12:00, vem ska nu granska Sverige?

Den sista SVERIGE GRANSKAS intervjun var den som du nu kan lyssna på, med Marianne Liljeholt av 2020-12-22.

Sprid den vidare i alla dina nätverk

Se FAKTA här nedan, från SoundCloud, citat

Från: SoundCloud Support [mailto:[email protected]]
Skickat: den 23 december 2020 12:00
Till: eueeshealthcare
Ämne: Important Notice From SoundCloud

##- Please type your reply above this line -##

Please note: Our emails function as a ticketing system and standard email client behaviour may not occur as expected. Any email address you remove from CC will not be excluded from the ticket thread, despite appearing to do so. Additionally, email recipients may not see all parties on CC. Please be aware of this if sharing sensitive information whilst other parties are on CC.

SoundCloud Trust & Safety Team (SoundCloud)

Dec 23, 2020, 11:59 GMT+1

Hi there,

We are writing to you today to let you know that your account has been permanently removed on the grounds of being dedicated to violating our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines which state:

(viii) You must not use the Platform to upload, post, store, transmit, display, copy, distribute, promote, make available or otherwise communicate to the public:

· any Content that is abusive, libellous, defamatory, pornographic or obscene, that promotes or incites violence, terrorism, illegal acts, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation, or is otherwise objectionable in SoundCloud's reasonable discretion;


When an account is removed for violating these Terms, your account, tracks, followers and stats are removed from our platform and you are permanently banned from returning to SoundCloud.

We take the security of our community very seriously. We hope that you can understand that SoundCloud is a place for people to share content which respects our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines.

Best,

SoundCloud Trust & Safety Team

Slut citat

Hälsar den goda medmänniskan med ljusa krafter

Ulf Bittner
Ulf Bittner, en av tre i arbetsgruppen AMBU
http://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/
SVERIGE GRANSKAS
https://soundcloud.com/ulf-bittner
Sweden
e-post [email protected]
e-post [email protected]
telefon 070-357 46 59 (international 0046 70 357 46 59) SKYPE nr voulf56
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