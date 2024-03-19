"A Protective Force"

President Trump: It’s A War

* Donald Trump must win.

* Look at Joe’s America.

* It’s almost good vs. evil, no?





Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* Can [Bidan]’s actions be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc?

* This regime is successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (18 March 2024)

https://youtu.be/m5LHG7HVUoY